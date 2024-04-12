Polo-playing Harry to fundraise in Florida for his Sentebale charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Polo-playing Harry to fundraise in Florida for his Sentebale charity

By Press Association
The Duke of Sussex will captain one of three teams in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge staged in aid of his Sentebale charity (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Duke of Sussex will captain one of three teams in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge staged in aid of his Sentebale charity (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Duke of Sussex will take part in a fundraising polo match for his Africa-based charity supporting young people living with HIV.

Harry will play in Florida later, captaining one of three teams in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge staged in aid of Sentebale, with his good friend and Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras leading another side.

The sport of polo will be the subject of a new Netflix series which will have the duke and his wife Meghan acting as executive producers.

Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup
The Duke of Sussex playing in a fundraising polo match for Sentebale in Colorado in 2022 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The show will be made by Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions company and will give “unprecedented access to the world of professional polo” and the US Open Polo Championship in Florida, Netflix said.

Figueras is an ambassador for Sentebale, founded by the duke and Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso in 2006 to help the most vulnerable children and young people in southern Africa, especially those with HIV, receive support to lead healthy and productive lives.

It first began working in Lesotho before expanding its efforts into Botswana and operates in four key areas: strengthening the social and emotional wellbeing of those living with or affected by HIV; helping to provide access to health and social services; driving youth advocacy; and building individuals’ skills and livelihoods.

Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup
The Duke of Sussex and Nacho Figueras on a polo pitch in Rome (Steve Parsons/PA)

The fundraising event will be staged at a polo club near Miami with Harry leading the Royal Salute Sentebale Team, against the Grand Champions Team captained by Figueras and the third group will be the Maseru Team.

Harry stages the Sentebale Polo Cup every year in aid of his charity and polo events have raised more than £11.4 million for its work.

The match in Florida is an additional fundraising event to the cup and is likely to attract a number of celebrity supporters.