17 in hospital after crash involving football fans on minibus

By Press Association
Seventeen people were taken to hospital after the collision, which happened at about 7pm on Saturday (David Davies/PA)
Seventeen people are in hospital, seven with serious injuries, after a multi-vehicle crash involving a minibus carrying football fans in West Yorkshire.

The collision happened around 7pm on the A1M near Pontefract on Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said.

The Iris minibus overturned on the northbound carriageway near junction 40 during the collision involving a black Skoda Fabia.

The minibus was carrying fans of South Shields FC returning from a match, it is understood.

A third vehicle is believed to be involved – a white car, which the force said has not yet been identified.

South Shields FC said on X, formerly Twitter: “Our thoughts go out to the supporters involved in a crash on the way home from today’s game.

“At this moment of time we have no further details, however we hope everyone is safe and recovering.”

South Shields lost 3-2 to Tamworth, in the penultimate match of the Vanarama National League North season on Saturday at the Staffordshire club’s Lamb Ground.

A video posted on social media, purportedly taken at the scene, showed a damaged minibus on its side on the hard shoulder of the carriageway.

Parts of the motorway were closed until Sunday morning as emergency services, including Yorkshire Air Ambulance, attended the scene.

Police said: “Inquiries into the circumstances regarding the collision remain ongoing with officers from the roads policing unit.

“Anyone with information including dashcam footage relating to the collision or the unidentified white car, who has not yet spoken to the police, is asked to contact the roads policing unit via the livechat function on the website (

westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat

) or by calling 101 quoting reference 13240197597.”

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.