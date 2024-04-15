Anti Up ‘couldn’t think of better place’ to unveil new music than Coachella

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Anti Up ‘couldn’t think of better place’ to unveil new music than Coachella

By Press Association
Anti Up ‘couldn’t think of better place’ to unveil new music than Coachella (Julian Martin)
Anti Up ‘couldn’t think of better place’ to unveil new music than Coachella (Julian Martin)

British DJ duo Anti Up have unveiled their new music project at Coachella.

Chris Lake and Chris Lorenzo previewed their new album, the title of which is yet to be revealed, during their set on the Mojave stage at the Californian music festival.

The set marked the fifth Coachella performance from Lake, who often appears alongside Australian music producer Fisher, while it was the debut appearance from Lorenzo, who has been dubbed a pioneer in electronic music.

The pair played new tracks Control The Media and The Weekend during their “loud and tough and dark” set.

“We got the opportunity to perform it here at Coachella and we couldn’t think of a better place to essentially unveil it and show people what we’ve got,” Lake told the PA news agency.

The duo have played together as Anti Up since 2018, having met through a fellow musician in 2014 – describing the partnership as having a “lot of synergy”.

“We set out on recording this project four years ago and we had studio time planned essentially when Covid hit, and Covid ruined everything, it kind of derailed us,” Lake said.

“For a variety of different reasons it was difficult for us to get any significant time to work on the project really until the last year or so.

“We got our stuff together and we really solidified the vision that we had for the project.

“The vision was a little bit different from where we started four years ago, it has evolved just like we’ve evolved and this last six months, it’s almost like we’ve just gone laser focused on a sound and we’ve ramped it up.”

Lake also spoke about the online controversy after it was revealed Anti Up would be performing on the Mojave stage, after he previously appeared at the festival on a much larger stage which saw 55,000 festival-goers appear.

He said: “I can imagine some people were thinking, if even a quarter of that crowd turned up for the stage at Mojave it is going to be an absolute pandemonium.

“But the thing is, we made this project with dark rooms in mind, it’s very influenced by the parties that we went to when we were growing up and the sounds and the events that influenced us, how that comes together, how we influence each other – that’s really what this project is about.

“We knew what we wanted this to look like, how we wanted it to sound, where we wanted it to be experienced, and it was the Mojave. That’s why we chose it. We tried to be uncompromising about that.”