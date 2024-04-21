What the papers say – April 21

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – April 21

By Press Association
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)

The newspaper headlines on Sunday are dominated by the latest goings-on in the halls of Westminster.

The Mail on Sunday kicks off the Sunday headlines with a piece on the shadow secretary for housing, with Labour MP Angela Rayner’s home headaches making the front page.

The Sunday Express leads with a story on Rishi Sunak’s migrant plan, reporting that the Home Office is already preparing a passenger list for the first flights to Rwanda.

The Observer splashes with a shift in Labour tactics as the General Election inches closer, with the Opposition now targeting over-65s to boost polling.

The Sunday Telegraph splashes with a story on antisemitism and the Met, with Suella Braverman calling for the resignation of Metropolitan Police Chief Sir Mark Rowley after police in London threatened to arrest a Jewish man at a protest for Palestine.

Sunday People reports that eco activists from Just Stop Oil are threatening to rain on the parade of holidaymakers this summer, with airports on the hit list for protests.

Moving on to showbiz, the Sunday Mirror says Simon Cowell has vowed to mend the rift between himself, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh, adding the three of them are “really good friends”.

And the Daily Star Sunday splashes with a nudist’s encounter with a seagull.