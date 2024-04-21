Aid worker’s friend turns grief into love by raising money for old boxing club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aid worker’s friend turns grief into love by raising money for old boxing club

By Press Association
James Henderson, a British aid worker who died in an Israeli air strike in Gaza, was an avid boxer at the Falmouth and Penryn Boxing Club (Harry James-Mills)
The childhood friend of a British aid worker who died in an Israeli drone strike in Gaza hopes to honour him by raising money for the boxing club he used to attend.

James “Jimmy” Henderson was among the seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers who died when their convoy was hit outside the Deir al-Balah warehouse.

Harry James-Mills, 33, a food festival organiser, grew up with Mr Henderson in Penryn, Cornwall, and was friends with him from the age of seven.

Old family photo of two boys eating lunch together
Harry James-Mills (left) and James Henderson (right), who grew up together in Penryn, Cornwall (Harry James-Mills)

Mr James-Mills described Mr Henderson as a “strong, brave, loyal and fearless” friend and wants to “retell Jimmy’s story to future young people” by raising money for the Falmouth and Penryn Boxing Club, which Mr Henderson used to attend.

Mr James-Mills told the PA news agency: “The fundraiser came about from us moving away from anger, confusion and hatred after what happened into love.

“The idea that we can raise money for Jimmy’s club, and then affect lots of young people for generations to come, why not?”

He met with Mr Henderson, a former Royal Marine, the same night he was due to travel to Gaza and the pair spoke of their pride in his work with WCK.

“We shared a dinner together along with a few other people and I feel so happy that I shared that moment with him,” Mr James-Mills said.

“We spoke about (him travelling to Gaza), but he said he was really proud about what he was doing.

“He wasn’t carrying any weapons. He wasn’t wearing any sort of uniform. He was just doing something that was really good.”

Mr James-Mills said it was “difficult” to listen to or watch the news following his friend’s death, but wanted to turn his grief into something positive by honouring Mr Henderson and helping his local community.

“For us to go through not only the grief process of losing a friend, but also it being the forefront of every newspaper and every news station, was difficult,” he explained.

“The nature of it being under such political circumstances, you go through those stages of grief where it’s shock and loss and anger and naturally you want answers.”

Mr James-Mills added: “We got to the point as a group of friends where we did a lot of meeting up and lots of cups of tea… and we said, ‘OK, we can’t change what happened’.

“What we decided to do was focus on the things we could change and could control and that was very much our own community.”

The Falmouth and Penryn Boxing Club, which has been open for 17 years and is run by volunteers, hopes to remember Mr Henderson by renaming the club in his name.

The fundraiser aims to raise money to help the club find a new space and new equipment to raise the next generation of boxers.

“They’re just a self-funding entity which has never had any support by anyone and they’re really struggling just because lots of these little clubs are,” Mr James-Mills said.

“We’re hoping we can retell Jimmy’s story to those future young people.”

He said he admired Mr Henderson’s personality and described him as fearless, but loving.

“Jimmy represented what I aspire to be as a modern masculine man because he was strong, brave, loyal and fearless but at the same time he was completely soft, loving and connected to his family and friends,” Mr James-Mills said.

He hopes this fundraiser will allow himself and Mr Henderson’s friends and family to find peace beyond their grief.

Mr James-Mills said: “Once you’re able to remove yourself from things like death and war, and how that affects people, and actually come into a state of love and compassion and care, I truly think that’s going to help so many people.”

So far, he has raised nearly £5,000 of his £10,000 target. To learn more about the fundraiser, you can visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/remembering-jimmy-a-boxing-legacy