Woman arrested after car crashes through wall of primary school

A woman has been arrested after a car crashed through the wall of a primary school. Police were called to The Beacon Primary School in Everton, Liverpool, at about 8.30am on Monday after reports of the collision. A white Mercedes appeared to have gone through the wall of the school in Heyworth Street and could be seen inside a classroom. A Merseyside Police spokesman said a 39-year-old woman from Walton, Liverpool, had been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and careless driving. Debris and damage to the Beacon Church of England Primary School (Peter Byrne/PA) The force said no children were present in the area at the time of the collision, which took place shortly before the school was due to open. A passenger in the car suffered a minor injury and the driver was assessed at the scene, police said. The school was closed for the day and is being assessed for structural damage.