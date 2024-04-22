Queen says father would be ‘so pleased’ on visit to regiment as Colonel-in-Chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Queen says father would be ‘so pleased’ on visit to regiment as Colonel-in-Chief

By Press Association
Queen Camilla during her visit to The Royal Lancers regiment, her first visit to the regiment since being appointed as their Colonel-in-Chief, at Munster Barracks, Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire (Chris Jackson/PA)
Queen Camilla during her visit to The Royal Lancers regiment, her first visit to the regiment since being appointed as their Colonel-in-Chief, at Munster Barracks, Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Queen has said her late father would be “so pleased” as she visited his regiment for the first time since becoming its Colonel-in-Chief.

Camilla was said to have been “awestruck” to see a tunic belonging to her father, Major Bruce Shand, and a letter written by him as she visited Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire.

She met serving Royal Lancers and veterans at their barracks in Catterick Garrison during the visit – her first since becoming Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeths’ Own) last June.

Queen Camilla visits the Royal Lancers regiment
Queen Camilla inspects some of the 152 Lancers on parade during her visit to The Royal Lancers regiment at Munster Barracks, Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire (Chris Jackson/PA)

It was a role last held by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen wore an outfit by designer Fiona Clare, whose son is a Captain in the Lancers, modelled on the Lancers’ uniform with a chainmail collar and Lancers brooch belonging to the late Queen.

As she arrived, vehicles were on display including the Humber and Dingo from the Second World War that her father would have commanded.

A Humber armoured vehicle from the Second World War similar to what the Queen's late father Major Bruce Shand MC & Bar would have commanded parades past Queen Camilla during her to visit to the Royal Lancers regiment, her first visit to the regiment since being appointed as their Colonel-in-Chief, at Munster Barracks, Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire
A Humber armoured vehicle from the Second World War parades past Queen Camilla during her to visit to The Royal Lancers regiment (Chris Jackson/PA)

The regiment performed a royal salute and the Queen inspected and addressed Lancers in the 152-person parade.

In a speech to Lancers and their families, Camilla said: “The Lancers have always struck me for their family spirit, whose comfort and support I experienced as a daughter of the regiment, and I’m delighted to see so many families and members of the Old Comrades Association here today.

“Particularly now, as so many of your loved ones look to deploy overseas.”

The Queen was handed a bouquet of flowers by Edie Pritchard, five, whose six-year-old brother Kit bowed and said: “A pleasure to meet you, Your Majesty.”

Queen Camilla inspects some of the 152 Lancers on parade during her to visit to the Royal Lancers regiment, her first visit to the regiment since being appointed as their Colonel-in-Chief, at Munster Barracks, Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire
Queen Camilla inspects some of the 152 Lancers on parade (Chris Jackson/PA)

Edie and Kit’s mother Georgie Pritchard, whose husband Tom Pritchard is the officer commanding B squadron, told the PA news agency: “I think because of (the Queen’s) link to the regiment with her family, it doesn’t feel like just the day job when she comes here, it feels like she wants to be here and you get a real sense of that when you talk to her – she’s interested, and she cares, and that’s so lovely.”

The Queen awarded five medals before moving to the officers’ mess, where she was shown a tunic belonging to her father, which is to be put on public display at the Regimental Museum in Derby after its purchase at auction by the regiment.

Camilla also viewed a letter her father had written to the father of one of his troop sergeants, who had been awarded a medal for bravery.

A letter signed by Queen Camilla’s father Major Bruce Shand on display during her to visit to the Royal Lancers regiment, her first visit to the regiment since being appointed as their Colonel-in-Chief, at Munster Barracks, Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire
A letter signed by Queen Camilla’s father Major Bruce Shand on display during her visit to The Royal Lancers regiment (Chris Jackson/PA)

Tim Hercock, from the museum, told PA: “I think it was a really moving occasion for her to enjoy. She was a) really interested and also I think quite awestruck.

“To see something that your father’s written 80 years ago, let alone while he’s fighting a battle, is something that’s really quite personal to her.”

The Queen signed the visitors book and was presented with a silver model of a lancer on a horse, saying she would “treasure it”.

A street-lining procession as Queen Camilla leaves after her visit to the Royal Lancers regiment, her first visit to the regiment since being appointed as their Colonel-in-Chief, at Munster Barracks, Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire
A street-lining procession as Queen Camilla leaves (Chris Jackson/PA)

“I know wherever my father is, he’d be so pleased I’ve got this role,” she said.

Camilla then left through a guard of honour and a street-lining procession.

Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Robin Davies told PA: “It’s really exciting to have the Queen here today.

Members of the Royal Lancers cheer as Queen Camilla leaves after her visit to the Royal Lancers regiment, her first visit to the regiment since being appointed as their Colonel-in-Chief, at Munster Barracks, Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire
Members of The Royal Lancers cheer as Queen Camilla leaves after her visit to the regiment (Chris Jackson/PA)

“It’s a unique privilege to have a relationship with her and for her to visit us is wonderful.

“The highlights are her meeting our soldiers.

“Our soldiers are tremendous, they’re wonderful, they’re inspirational, and for her to meet them and their families is a unique experience.

Queen Camilla poses for a group photograph with The Royal Lancers during her to visit to the Royal Lancers regiment, her first visit to the regiment since being appointed as their Colonel-in-Chief, at Munster Barracks, Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire
Queen Camilla poses for a group photograph with The Royal Lancers (Chris Jackson/PA)

“She treasures her relationship with the Lancers, she is a Lancer.

“She remembers her childhood, her father was a regimental officer, and so this is coming home.”