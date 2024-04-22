Cost of cigarettes ‘increasingly important’ for quit attempts – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cost of cigarettes ‘increasingly important’ for quit attempts – study

By Press Association
Cost is an increasingly important motive for quitting smoking, according to a new study (PA)
A rising number of smokers have attempted to kick the habit due to the cost of cigarettes, figures suggest.

Communicating the potential savings people can make by cutting out cigarettes could help even more people quit, academics said.

It is expected that the cost of a pack of cigarettes will top £16 from October 2026, after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt hiked tobacco duty in his spring Budget this year.

Researchers, led by academics from University College London, wanted to assess whether the coronavirus pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis had an impact on smokers’ desires to quit.

Some 5,777 adults in England who classed themselves as smokers in the past year were involved in the study.

Each had made one or more serious attempt to quit in the last year.

Some were surveyed each month between 2018 and 2023 to capture changes in time.

Up to 2020, one in two attempts to quit were motivated by health concerns (51%); 20% were due to “social factors”; one in five (20%) were motivated by cost and one in six (16.5%) quit attempts were made after advice from health professionals.

In 2020, when the pandemic hit, the proportion of attempts to quit motivated by health concerns, social factors and cost increased to 56.2%, 23.9% and 25.8%, respectively.

But those motivated by health professional advice fell to 8%.

Rises in motivation linked to health-related or social motives soon returned to normal levels, but attempts to quit motivated by cost increased further during 2022–2023.

Quit attempts due to cost stood at 25.4% in May 2023 compared to 19.1% in March 2019, the authors said.

And those motivated to quit after advice from a health professional “remained suppressed” at just 8.5%.

“Health concerns remain the most common motive for trying to stop smoking. The relative importance of other motives has shifted since 2020, with cost motivating a greater proportion of attempts to quit and social factors and health professional advice motivating a smaller proportion,” the authors wrote in the journal BMJ Public Health.

“As cost is an increasingly important motive for trying to stop smoking, communicating the potential savings people can make by stopping smoking could be effective for motivating attempts to quit.”

It comes after a separate study, published last week in the journal BMC Medicine, found there has been a rise in the proportion of middle and upper-class women under the age of 45 smoking.

The researchers said the cost-of-living crisis may have affected more disadvantaged women’s finances and, therefore, their desire to smoke.

Government figures suggest smoking costs the UK around £17 billion a year, including £10 billion every year through lost productivity.

It says this cost dwarfs the around £10 billion raised through taxes on tobacco.