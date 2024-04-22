Prince Louis celebrates sixth birthday

Prince Louis is expected to mark his sixth birthday with celebrations organised by his parents the Prince and Princess of Wales.

William and Kate’s youngest child turned six on Tuesday and royal fans will be hoping a new picture of the prince is released.

The past few months have been an eventful period for the prince and princess and their family, due to Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

Christmas Day saw the Prince and Princess of Wales out with their children, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis who held hands with Mia Tindall as they walked to church (Joe Giddens/PA)

The couple took the time to sensitively share the positive cancer test with the young royals, giving them time to process the information.

Louis was last seen in public on Christmas Day when the royal family made their traditional festive appearance on the King’s Sandringham Estate to walk to church.

He was pictured holding hands with Zara and Mike Tindall’s eldest daughter Mia on one side and grasping his father’s fingers with his other hand.

Earlier that month the young royal joined his older brother George, aged 10, and sister Charlotte, aged eight, at the annual Westminster Abbey carol concert staged by their mother Kate.

And a few weeks before the festive event, Louis and his siblings were taken volunteering by their mother, visiting the Baby Bank in Holyport near Maidenhead and got stuck in sifting through donated goods.

Louis holds his nose as he travels with George (left) and Charlotte in a carriage during the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Aaron Chown/PA)

Other notable appearances for Louis during the past 12 months include his balcony appearance with the royal family at the conclusion of Trooping the Colour last June.

The young prince stole the show when he seemed to pretend to ride a motorcycle or bike with his arms outstretched and covered his ears as planes roared overhead during the fly-past.

And when he travelled in a carriage with his siblings and mother, Louis held his nose to possibly ward off the smell of horse manure from the many military mounts.

In July, William and Kate’s children got the chance to tour a C-17 aircraft during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire.

Louis goes to Lambrook School in Berkshire with his brother and sister and has recently returned to the classroom after the Easter break.

Louis blows out a candle during the Westminster Abbey carol service staged by Kate. Aaron Chown/PA

It is likely a family birthday celebration, perhaps involving the prince’s grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton, will be held after the youngster’s school day is over.

William and Kate’s youngest child is fourth in line to the throne and was born on St George’s Day, April 23, 2018, at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, weighing 8lb 7oz.

He was christened Louis Arthur Charles at 11 weeks old, by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace in front of friends and family.