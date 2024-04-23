Celine Dion on surviving Stiff Person Syndrome: ‘Nothing is going to stop me’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celine Dion on surviving Stiff Person Syndrome: ‘Nothing is going to stop me’

By Press Association
Celine Dion on surviving Stiff Person Syndrome: ‘Nothing is going to stop me’ (Ian West/PA)
Celine Dion said she does not know when she will be able to return to her world tour after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), but clarified “there’s one thing that will never stop, and that’s the will”.

The Canadian singer cancelled her Las Vegas residency due to health concerns in 2021, before revealing her SPS diagnosis in December 2022 and cancelling her Courage World Tour.

The Vogue France cover star, whose best-known hits include My Heart Will Go On from the film Titanic, said that she is learning to live with the disease, but hopes “that we’ll find a miracle, a way to cure it”.

“Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy,” the 55-year-old told Vogue France.

“I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice… I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself. At the beginning I would ask myself: ‘Why me? How did this happen? What have I done? Is this my fault?’.

“Life doesn’t give you any answers. You just have to live it. I have this illness for some unknown reason.

“The way I see it, I have two choices. Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off and it’s over, I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror and sing to myself.”

The 56-year-old said she had chosen to work with her “body and soul, from head to toe” alongside her medical team, who she described as a “gift”.

“What’s more, I have this strength within me. I know that nothing is going to stop me,” Dion said, before confirming her goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again.

The main symptoms of SPS are muscle stiffening and spasming and there is currently no cure for the disease, but there are ways for it to be treated – including through the use of muscle sedatives and relaxants.

Dion also addressed returning to complete her world tour.

“For four years I’ve been saying to myself that I’m not going back, that I’m ready, that I’m not ready… As things stand, I can’t stand here and say to you ‘Yes, in four months’.

“I don’t know… My body will tell me. On the other hand, I don’t just want to wait. It’s morally hard to live from day to day.

“It’s hard, I’m working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder. Tomorrow is another day. But there’s one thing that will never stop, and that’s the will. It’s the passion. It’s the dream. It’s the determination,” she added.

The superstar, who also sang Think Twice and It’s All Coming Back To Me Now, received a standing ovation when she made a rare public appearance at the Grammy Awards earlier this year to present the album of the year prize.

In her Life In Looks video for Vogue France, she described the standing ovation as “very, very touching”.

“It was very nerve-wracking, but at the same time, a big honour,” Dion said.

“That magic. That excitement. To see the fans, to see the crowd. To see show business again. It took a lot, a lot out of me.”

A new Prime Video documentary titled I Am: Celine Dion is set to detail her battle with SPS, with footage captured by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor over more than a year.

Dion has sold more than 250 million albums during her 40-year career, earning five Grammys and the Billboard Music Award lifetime achievement Icon Award.