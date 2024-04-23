Modi accused of hate speech for calling Muslims ‘infiltrators’ at election rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Modi accused of hate speech for calling Muslims ‘infiltrators’ at election rally

By Press Association
The Indian prime minister was speaking at an event in the western state of Rajasthan (Manish Swarup/AP)
India’s main opposition party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hate speech after he called Muslims “infiltrators” and used some of his most incendiary rhetoric to date about the minority faith.

Mr Modi made his comments in a campaign rally in the western state of Rajasthan days after the country began its weeks-long general election.

Speaking at the event, Mr Modi said that when the Congress party was in government, “they said Muslims have the first right over the country’s resources”. If it returned to power, the party “will gather all your wealth and distribute it among those who have more children”, he said as the crowd applauded.

“They will distribute it among infiltrators,” he continued, saying: “Do you think your hard-earned money should be given to infiltrators?”

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a spokesperson for Congress, called the prime minister’s remarks “deeply, deeply objectionable” and said the party had sought action from the Election Commission of India, which oversees the six-week voting period. The first votes were cast on Friday.

The remarks sparked fierce criticism for peddling anti-Muslim tropes, and for breaking election rules which bar candidates from engaging in any activity that aggravates religious tensions.

The Election Commission of India’s model code of conduct forbids candidates to “appeal to caste or communal feelings” to secure votes.

Asaduddin Owaidi, a Muslim lawmaker and president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen party, said on Sunday: “Modi today called Muslims infiltrators and people with many children. Since 2002 till this day, the only Modi guarantee has been to abuse Muslims and get votes.”

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi
Critics of Mr Modi — an avowed Hindu nationalist — say India’s tradition of diversity and secularism has come under attack since his party won power in 2014 and returned for a second term in 2019.

They accuse Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fostering religious intolerance and sometimes even violence.

The party denies the accusation and say their policies benefit all Indians.

But human rights groups say that attacks against minorities have become more brazen under Mr Modi. Scores of Muslims have been lynched by Hindu mobs over allegations of eating beef or smuggling cows, an animal considered holy to Hindus. Muslim businesses have been boycotted, their homes and businesses have been bulldozed and places of worship set on fire. Some open calls have been made for their genocide.

Mr Modi’s remarks were based on a 2006 statement by then-prime minister Manmohan Singh of the Congress party.

Mr Singh said that India’s lower castes, tribes, women and “in particular the Muslim minority” were empowered to share in the country’s development equally.

“They must have the first claim on resources,” Mr Singh had said.

A day later, his office clarified that Mr Singh was referring to all of the disadvantaged groups.

Mr Modi and his Hindu nationalist BJP are expected to win, according to most surveys. The results are due on June 4.

The Congress party’s president, Mallikarjun Kharge, described Mr Modi’s comments as “hate speech”.

A child holding a balloon stands next to an adult casting his vote at a polling station in southern Tamil Nadu state
“In the history of India, no prime minister has lowered the dignity of his post as much as Modi has,” Mr Kharge wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

In its petition to the election commission, the party said that Mr Modi and the BJP had repeatedly used religion, religious symbols and sentiments in their election campaign with impunity.

“These actions have been further bolstered by the commission’s inaction in penalising the prime minister and the BJP for their blatant violations of electoral laws,” it said.

The commission’s code of conduct is not legally binding on its own, but it can issue notices and suspend campaigners for a certain amount of time over violations.

“We decline comment,” a spokesperson for the commission told the Press Trust of India news agency on Monday.