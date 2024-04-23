Curtis Warren denies breaching serious crime prevention order

Curtis Warren has denied 18 charges of breaching an order put in place to stop him committing serious crime.

The 60-year-old appeared before Liverpool Crown Court and entered not guilty pleas to 18 counts of failing to comply with a serious crime prevention order.

According to the charges, he failed to notify the National Crime Agency (NCA) of an application for a passport, particulars of bank accounts and credit and debit cards, details of communication devices, acquiring a business interest and of all sources of income.

He is also alleged to have failed to notify the agency of the use of a number of vehicles, including a rental vehicle in Spain, of travel outside England and Wales in July last year, of the details of premises and of having more than £1,000 cash in his possession.

Warren, of Boldon, South Tyneside, wore a blue Under Armour hooded sweatshirt and stood with his hands clasped in front of him as he entered his pleas.

Honorary Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC told Warren he would remain on bail ahead of a further hearing on August 27.

A trial has been fixed for November 18.

Warren was arrested by the NCA in July last year and charged in November with 11 counts of failing to comply with a serious crime prevention order, said to have been committed following his release from prison in 2022.

Earlier this year, he was charged with a further seven offences.