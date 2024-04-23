‘It’s fine’ former head teacher allegedly told abused youngster

A teenager told police how a former high school head teacher told her: “Its fine,” as he sexually abused the youngster, a jury has heard.

Neil Foden, who worked in North Wales, is alleged to have preyed on five youngsters, Mold Crown Court was told.

The married 66-year-old has denied any wrongdoing. None of the complainants can be identified.

On the second day of the trial, the jury of seven women and five men watched the video interview the main complainant, Child A, gave to detectives.

Police were called in and Foden was arrested after Child A showed an adult an image of her and Foden on her phone in his car and screenshots of conversations referring to oral sex.

In the police interview, the teenager said Foden had warned her she must never say what they were doing and had to “take it to the grave” and not tell anyone.

She told detectives the pair began to exchange messages on WhatsApp.

And she said: “He would say he loved me. After a while it got a bit more sexual.

“After we kissed a few days later he put his hands down my pants, so the text messages would be like, what he wanted to do to me.”

The officer then asked about the first time he molested her by penetrating her with his fingers.

She said: “I got really nervous because I have never had a boy do that before.

“He said it was fine. He carried on anyway. He was just carrying on if that makes sense, so I just let him do it.”

The officer asked: “How many times did he do that?”

She replied: “After that, all the time.”

The youngster said Foden would pick her up in his car and she would jump in the back.

He would then drive them to secluded areas in country lanes and park up and they would both get in the back seat of the car.

She said Foden would then penetrate her with his fingers while kissing her lips and body.

Four other children also allege sexual offences against the defendant.

All the alleged offences are said to have occurred over a four-year period.

Foden has denied any sexual contact between himself and any children.

The defendant, of Old Colwyn, North Wales, denies 13 counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of sexual activity with a child in a position of trust, and one count each of causing or inciting child sexual activity, attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence, sexual communication with a child, possession of indecent photographs of a child, and sexual assault of a child.

The trial continues.