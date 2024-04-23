Rival Covid-19 jab developers face off in High Court patent trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rival Covid-19 jab developers face off in High Court patent trial

By Press Association
The legal dispute centres on two patents secured by US firm Moderna (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rival developers of Covid-19 jabs have faced off at the High Court in London as a weeks-long trial over life-saving vaccine technology patents began.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and drug manufacturer BioNTech are locked in a legal dispute with vaccine maker Moderna over the use of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology in coronavirus jabs amid parallel litigation in the US, Germany, the Netherlands and other countries.

US firm Moderna is suing American competitor Pfizer and its German-partner BioNTech for alleged patent infringement in relation to their Comirnaty vaccine, arguing it is due compensation for products manufactured after March 7 2022.

Pfizer and BioNTech have denied infringement with both firms seeking the “revocation” of two Moderna patents, claiming that they are “invalid”.

An expected three-and-a-half week trial before judge Mr Justice Meade started on Tuesday focusing on one of the patents at the heart of the legal dispute.

The second patent is expected to be considered next week, when there is also expected to be a linked hearing before a different judge for arguments over Moderna’s “patent pledge”.

Moderna said in 2020 that it would not enforce its Covid-19 related patents while the pandemic continued.

But the company said in March 2022, with vaccine supplies improving globally, that it was updating the pledge and expected its intellectual property to be respected in non-low and middle-income countries where supply was no longer a barrier to access.

Tom Mitcheson KC, representing Pfizer and BioNTech, said in written arguments that Moderna was seeking damages but not seeking a court injunction due to it “recognising the public interest in the continued availability of the Comirnaty range of vaccines”.

He said the challenge over the validity of one of the patents centred on an alleged “lack of novelty” in relation to work done by Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman when at the University of Pennsylvania in the US.

The pair won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine for discoveries that were “critical for developing effective mRNA vaccines against Covid-19 during the pandemic”, the court was told.

Mr Mitcheson said that “it is clear that even on Moderna’s case the difference between the prior art and the patent is wafer thin”.

Piers Acland KC, for Moderna, said in written submissions that the rival developers’ arguments were “not credible”, adding: “It does no disservice to Professors Kariko and Weissman’s extraordinary contributions to acknowledge Moderna’s extraordinary contribution too.”

Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine was the third jab to be approved for use in the UK in January 2021 after the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines were approved.

How the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines work is by targeting the spike protein in Covid-19 which the virus uses to enter human cells.

The Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines use synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA), a genetic material that contains information about the spike protein.

The vaccines provide the body with instructions to produce a small amount of this protein which, once detected by the immune system, leads to a protective antibody response.

The trial continues.