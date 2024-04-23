Lottery winners give back to hospital that saved son’s life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lottery winners give back to hospital that saved son’s life

By Press Association
Lottery winners from across the UK help out with gardening at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital (Anthony Devlin/PA)
A couple who scooped £1 million on the National Lottery have joined other winners to help out at the hospital that saved their son’s life.

Ceri and Paul Roscoe-Roberts, who won on the EuroMillions last November, joined 21 other National Lottery winners at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool on Tuesday to help out with some gardening on-site.

Mrs Roscoe-Roberts, 43, from Conwy, North Wales, said the hospital had previously saved the life of her youngest son, now 16, when his pushchair collapsed with him inside and she had to resuscitate him.

The mother-of-five said: “Without Alder Hey, my youngest would not be here today.

“The hospital does so much incredible work and I am truly honoured – thanks to my National Lottery win – to be back here today giving something back in terms of my time and contributing to a project which really will benefit thousands of people for many years to come.”

The group of winners, worth a combined total of £32 million, spent the day planting borders alongside a new walkway around the Alder Centre bereavement unit.

The hospital is currently undergoing multi-million-pound redevelopment to create a world-class healthcare campus, where all aspects of children’s health can be addressed in one dedicated space.

Patricia Gill from Warrington, who with husband John won £1 million on Euromillions in 2015, said: “It is wonderful to think we can play a part in such a major building project and at such a prestigious location – not only in the UK – but across Europe.

“Everyone knows about Alder Hey and the tremendous life-saving work that the hospital does and to be able to help to create an even better environment for children and their families, really is a true honour!”

Fiona Ashcroft, chief executive at Alder Hey Children’s Charity, said: “We have been extremely grateful to have the lottery winners on site – they have certainly done an excellent job and played a very important part in developing our Children’s Health Campus here at Alder Hey.”