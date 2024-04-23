London Marathon runner ‘honoured’ after wine challenge goes viral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London Marathon runner ‘honoured’ after wine challenge goes viral

By Press Association
Tom Gilbey sipped a glass of wine after completing each mile of the London Marathon (Tom Gilbey/PA)
A wine connoisseur who blind tasted a different glass of wine after completing each mile of the London Marathon said he was “honoured” his challenge went viral on social media, prompting an influx of donations.

Tom Gilbey, 52, stopped 25 times during the race to sample a glass of wine and guess the beverage’s vintage, grape variety and country of origin before continuing on towards the finish line.

He posted a video of his challenge on social media, receiving more than three million views and prompting donations on his fundraiser of over £13,000 for palliative care centre Sobell House.

Tom Gilbey said the marathon went ‘really well’ (Tom Gilbey/PA)

“It’s my first experience of this going absolutely mad and I feel very honoured,” he told the PA news agency.

“It’s just incredible and it’s great because that’s what it’s all about.

“It’s for a great charity and they’re one of many hospices that just work their socks off to make massive differences.”

Mr Gilbey, based in London, said the marathon went “really well” as he was spurred on by the treat of a taste of wine after each mile.

“It was hilarious because when you’re overtaken by a fridge and double humped camel, you could get really depressed unless you knew there was a nice wine around the corner with some friendly faces to support you,” he said.

He said he correctly guessed the vintage, grape variety and country for seven of the wines, got four completely incorrect and got the others “a little bit right, a little bit wrong”.

Mr Gilbey, who runs wine businesses and events, avoided feeling tipsy by only drinking small sips of wine, or sometimes not drinking the wine at all, and by focusing on getting through the race.

“If they were good, I might swallow it and if they were bad, they went on the road,” he said.

He posted a video of his challenge on social media, receiving more than three million views (Tom Gilbey/PA)

“I think the pain of the running allowed me to not feel anything other than the urge to finish. I think it’s a great way to stay sober.”

He celebrated his achievement by drinking a glass of champagne after completing the race.

“I was totally exhausted, totally cooked, but it was just such a great day and the atmosphere is just too fabulous for words so really, it doesn’t really matter how painful it is,” Mr Gilbey said.

Asked if he would ever take on a similar challenge again, he said: “100% not, but if you asked me if I would advise anybody else to do something like this, I would go, 100% yes.

“I think in life, sometimes you get a silly idea that resonates but two silly ideas rarely resonate, so I’d encourage everybody to have a silly idea for a good cause and see what happens.”

Mr Gilbey shares his opinions of wine to his combined 229,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram at @tomgilbeywine.

“I love the fact that (wine) is so complicated and so intriguing and delicious and that it has united so many people, families, histories, cultures. I just love that, absolutely love it,” he said.

To donate to his fundraiser, visit

justgiving.com/page/tom-gilbey-1708709697012