Suspect targeted Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass in home break-in, official says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Suspect targeted Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass in home break-in, official says

By Press Association
Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass said she and her family are fine (AP)
Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass said she and her family are fine (AP)

A 29-year-old suspect has been charged with burglary and vandalism after a break-in at the home of Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass last weekend.

Authorities believe the man was “targeting” the mayor, but did not specify any reasons why.

Ephraim Matthew Hunter, a Los Angeles resident, was charged with a felony count of first-degree residential burglary and a felony count of vandalism, Los Angeles County district attorney George Gascon said.

Hunter is alleged to have shattered a rear glass door early on Sunday morning to gain entry to the Getty House, the mayor’s official residence, and was cut by glass and left bloodstains throughout the home.

The mayor, her daughter, son-in-law and grandchild were in the home at the time.

“We believe that he was targeting the mayor,” Mr Gascon said, without providing specific details how investigators reached that conclusion. “We are going on the assumption that he knew that it was her residence.”

“We are glad that there were no injuries, and the mayor is OK,” Mr Gascon added.

Hunter is being held on 100,000 dollar (£80,600) bail.

Ms Bass told reporters on Monday: “I am fine. My family is fine.”

She served as a Democratic member of Congress from 2011 until her election as the city’s 43rd mayor in 2022.

The former state assembly leader is the first woman and second black person to hold the post, after former Mayor Tom Bradley, who held the position from 1973 to 1993.