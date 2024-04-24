Paula Vennells ‘interjected’ in talks to stop subpostmaster prosecutions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paula Vennells ‘interjected’ in talks to stop subpostmaster prosecutions

By Press Association
More than 700 subpostmasters were prosecuted and handed criminal convictions (Post Office/PA)
Former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells “interjected” when senior management suggested subpostmaster prosecutions should stop, an inquiry has heard.

The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry was shown a document that described Ms Vennells as “resiling” from the proposals in 2013.

Chris Aujard, a former top lawyer at the Post Office, gave evidence to the Horizon IT inquiry (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Asked about a meeting attended by the then chief executive, Chris Aujard, a former top lawyer at the Post Office said: “My recollection is that the executive committee were in favour of ceasing prosecutions entirely.

“But, when that proposition was discussed at the committee, Paula interjected or made the comment that proposition should not be taken as what I’d intended it to be, never bringing prosecutions, but rather… Post Office should continue to take some prosecutions.

“I’ve got no recollection of that meeting other than the limited recollection of that comment,” he added.

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells was said to have ‘interjected’ in talks to stop subpostmaster prosecutions (Anthony Devlin/PA)

More than 700 subpostmasters were prosecuted and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 as Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon system made it appear as though money was missing from their branches.

Mr Aujard, who first joined the Post Office as interim general counsel in October 2013 and left the company in March 2015, said he was not told about “bugs, errors or defects” in the Horizon IT system when he took over the role.

He began his evidence to the inquiry by apologising to subpostmasters and their families for the “anguish and suffering” caused.

“I want to start by saying how deeply sorry I am to the subpostmasters and Post Office employees for the anguish and suffering that you and your families have had to endure,” he said.

“I know for many of you here this has come far too late.

“I hope the evidence I can give today will get to the heart of what has happened.”

Chris Aujard, former general counsel of Post Office Ltd, apologised to subpostmasters and their families before giving evidence to the Horizon IT inquiry (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

When asked if he had been aware of system issues, the former in-house lawyer said he was told “there were no bug, errors or defects” apart from those identified in an audit report.

Auditors Second Sight released an interim report which identified bugs that raised concerns over the reliability of Horizon data used to prosecute subpostmasters in July 2013.

Questioned about Post Office’s private prosecutions of subpostmasters, Mr Aujard he was “very surprised” to find out it was done as a general power for the company.

Hundreds of subpostmasters are still awaiting compensation despite the Government announcing that those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.