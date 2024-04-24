Kid Cudi cancels tour due to broken heel after jumping off Coachella stage

Kid Cudi has cancelled his music tour following the rapper breaking his heel bone during a performance at Coachella.

The Grammy award-winning artist and actor, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, recently played the Californian music festival where he was injured after jumping off a stage.

In an Instagram post, the 40-year-old musician, who has worked with Eminem and Kanye West, said that he will have surgery on his “broken calcaneus” and there will be “a long recovery time”.

“We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all,” he added.

“There’s just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%. The injury is much more serious than I thought. Anyone who bought tickets will get a full refund, you’ll get an email soon.

“We will be back with new tour dates as soon as possible and I can’t wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do. I’m so sorry fam and I love you all so much, thanks for the endless love and support.

“I’m really disappointed as I’m sure you guys are too, but I will be back. That’s a promise I’m ok, just a (little) soreness, but I’m in good spirits.”

He previously posted a video saying he learned a “valuable lesson” that he would be doing “no more prancing around, jumping off stages” and had hoped he would be “healed up”.

Also known for acting in the horror movie X, action movie Need for Speed and the animated TV series Knuckles, Cudi had been due to play US dates throughout June and August before moving to his European leg next year with gigs in London and Manchester.