Saturday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £7.1m after no player scoops top prize

Saturday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £7.1 million after no players scooped the top prize in Wednesday’s draw.

The winning Lotto numbers were 08, 14, 18, 53, 56 and 59, and the bonus number was 40.

No-one matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed.

However, 29 people won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers.

Set of balls four and draw machine Guinevere were used.

The £350,000 top prize for Lotto HotPicks also went unclaimed as no-one matched all five numbers, which are the same as in the Lotto draw.

Two ticket holders won £13,000 by matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 01, 06, 15, 17, 35 and the Thunderball was 09.

No ticket holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.

Two players did match all five regular numbers, winning them £5,000 each.