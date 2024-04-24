I hope he is OK – Gary O’Neil sympathises with referee Stuart Attwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

I hope he is OK – Gary O’Neil sympathises with referee Stuart Attwell

By Press Association
Stuart Attwell was in the spotlight again on Wednesday night (Joe Giddens/PA)
Stuart Attwell was in the spotlight again on Wednesday night (Joe Giddens/PA)

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil offered his sympathy to referee Stuart Attwell after the beleaguered match official was embroiled in more controversy in Bournemouth’s 1-0 win at Molineux.

Attwell has been in the spotlight for his role as VAR in denying Nottingham Forest three penalties in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Everton, which led Forest to insinuate bias as he supports relegation rivals Luton.

And controversy followed him around after he adjudged Matheus Cunha to have fouled Justin Kluivert in an off-the-ball incident in the build-up to Hee Chan Hwang’s second-half equaliser, which looked to have cancelled out Antoine Semenyo’s first-half opener.

It was not spotted in real time but Attwell opted to give the foul following advice from VAR Darren England to watch it again on the pitchside monitor.

Stuart Attwell
Stuart Attwell ruled out a Wolves goal (David Davies/PA)

O’Neil did not want to comment on the decision, having spoken at length about VAR decisions this season, but said he had no issues with Attwell being appointed to the game.

“No, no qualms at all, I hope he is OK. A tough few days for him. I hope he is doing OK,” O’Neil said.

“I don’t have any thoughts on the decision, I think it is really important I focus fully on my team and Wolves.

“I have spent a lot of time this season answering questions around VAR and decisions and I don’t have any thoughts, everyone else will see the incident and make their own decisions. My focus is fully on us.

“I have answered your questions around it so many times after so many games and all that goes out after the game is either me moaning or not moaning about decisions.

“It doesn’t help anybody, let’s let those guys figure out what is the correct decision and let me figure out how to get this team some more points between now and the end of the season.”

Attwell remained in the thick of the action as he then showed a straight red card to Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez for a foul on Matt Doherty in a decision which survived another VAR check.

Cherries boss Andoni Iraola said they would appeal against the decision, but was in agreement with the disallowed goal.

He said: “I think Justin gets involved in the play after and he cannot defend the cross properly and that is why I think it is clear and obvious and everyone sees the foul.

“It would be controversial if he doesn’t affect the play and doesn’t participate anymore but he is there and the one who cannot defend the cross. I don’t think it’s controversial.”