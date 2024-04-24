I hope he is OK – Gary O’Neil sympathises with referee Stuart Attwell

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil offered his sympathy to referee Stuart Attwell after the beleaguered match official was embroiled in more controversy in Bournemouth’s 1-0 win at Molineux.

Attwell has been in the spotlight for his role as VAR in denying Nottingham Forest three penalties in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Everton, which led Forest to insinuate bias as he supports relegation rivals Luton.

And controversy followed him around after he adjudged Matheus Cunha to have fouled Justin Kluivert in an off-the-ball incident in the build-up to Hee Chan Hwang’s second-half equaliser, which looked to have cancelled out Antoine Semenyo’s first-half opener.

It was not spotted in real time but Attwell opted to give the foul following advice from VAR Darren England to watch it again on the pitchside monitor.

Stuart Attwell ruled out a Wolves goal (David Davies/PA)

O’Neil did not want to comment on the decision, having spoken at length about VAR decisions this season, but said he had no issues with Attwell being appointed to the game.

“No, no qualms at all, I hope he is OK. A tough few days for him. I hope he is doing OK,” O’Neil said.

“I don’t have any thoughts on the decision, I think it is really important I focus fully on my team and Wolves.

“I have spent a lot of time this season answering questions around VAR and decisions and I don’t have any thoughts, everyone else will see the incident and make their own decisions. My focus is fully on us.

“I have answered your questions around it so many times after so many games and all that goes out after the game is either me moaning or not moaning about decisions.

“It doesn’t help anybody, let’s let those guys figure out what is the correct decision and let me figure out how to get this team some more points between now and the end of the season.”

Attwell remained in the thick of the action as he then showed a straight red card to Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez for a foul on Matt Doherty in a decision which survived another VAR check.

Cherries boss Andoni Iraola said they would appeal against the decision, but was in agreement with the disallowed goal.

He said: “I think Justin gets involved in the play after and he cannot defend the cross properly and that is why I think it is clear and obvious and everyone sees the foul.

“It would be controversial if he doesn’t affect the play and doesn’t participate anymore but he is there and the one who cannot defend the cross. I don’t think it’s controversial.”