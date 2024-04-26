D-Day veterans recall looking forward to cups of tea and bailing out of tanks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
D-Day veterans recall looking forward to cups of tea and bailing out of tanks

By Press Association
WW2 veterans Richard Aldred (left), 99, and Stan Ford (right), 98, meeting school children at a D-Day memorial event. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
D-Day veterans have told children how they were “looking forward to cups of tea” after landing in Normandy during the Second World War.

Pupils aged between 10 and 14 from three schools in London were invited to an event in Waterloo on Friday to talk to veterans about their experiences ahead of the 80th anniversary of the landings.

Organisers said they hoped the event would help younger generations better understand what those serving in the Second World War went through in the hope of preventing future conflict.

D-Day veterans Richard Aldred (left), 99, and Stan Ford, 98, meeting school children at the Union Jack Club in London
Speaking at the session, Richard Aldred, 99, who served as a tank driver and landed on Gold Beach in Normandy the day after D-Day, told the children there was great camaraderie among the fighting men but they missed home comforts.

He said: “You all stick together like glue and the main thing is ‘how soon can I have a cup of tea and a bully beef sandwich?’”

Mr Aldred recalled hearing a “god awful thump” when the gearbox of his tank was hit by enemy fire in France.

He said: “I just heard on the wireless ‘bailout’.

“You have eight seconds to get out otherwise you fry because whenever a tank was hit, chances are it will burst into flames.

“I will always remember the smell of burning.”

D-Day 80th anniversary
D-Day veterans Alec Penstone, 98, and Ken Hay, 98, told the students about their experiences (GAreth Fuller/PA)

Stan Ford, 98, who served on HMS Fratton – an escort ship that accompanied vessels taking men and supplies across the Channel – recalled seeing thousands of ships setting sail on D-Day from his station in Selsey Bill on the south coast of England.He said: “Battleships, cruisers, destroyers, right down to the small little minesweepers.

“As a 19 year old, I said to myself ‘we’re not going to lose this war’, which we didn’t.”

Mr Ford told the pupils there were “humorous times” that helped his regiment get through the war.

Chuckling, he said: “There was a time when the refrigeration system broke down so we were told to eat as much meat as we could.

“I remember eating a whole shoulder of lamb to myself!”

D-Day 80th anniversary
The students’ teacher Rob Ashton said he hoped that they’ll remember meeting the veterans and tell their future generations (Gareth Fuller/PA)

When asked what he hoped his pupils will take away from Friday’s event, Rob Ashton, a year six teacher at Norfolk House school in north London, said: “They will remember that they’ve had the experience of meeting somebody who was there and they’ll tell their future generations.

“They’ll go back to school today telling other children ‘wow I’ve met a veteran who was there at the war at the D-Day landing.’”

Speaking after the session, event chair and founder of the British Normandy Memorial, Nicholas Witchell, told the PA news agency: “The message from the veterans is – they don’t just want to remember their comrades, they want the world to learn, and they want to ensure that younger generations understand what they went through, in the hope that it doesn’t happen again.”