I don’t waste my time thinking about referees, says Man City boss Pep Guardiola

By Press Association
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is preparing to face Nottingham Forest (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists he does not “spend one second” thinking about referees as he prepares to face Nottingham Forest in the wake of their high-profile criticism of match officials.

Relegation-threatened Forest were furious not to be awarded three penalties during last weekend’s 2-0 Premier League loss at Everton and made headlines by releasing a series of strong statements.

Guardiola, who takes his title-chasing side to the City Ground on Sunday afternoon, feels being preoccupied with refereeing appointments is a waste of his time.

Nottingham Forest were unhappy with the refereeing during their defeat at Everton
“I go to the game and I never ever know who is the referee,” he said.

“When I see their face, it’s ‘oh, I remember that face’. I never in my life talk about the referees before, during or after – never ever, ever.

“A mistake can be a mistake and we are sad, and when it’s in our favour we are lucky.

“But I don’t waste my time. I have to economise, I have to choose with my time exactly what I have to do. I don’t spend one second (thinking) about referees, especially when we lose.”

Forest questioned the decision to select Stuart Attwell, a fan of their relegation rivals Luton, as VAR for the match at Goodison Park and raised concerns with the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

They subsequently called for conversations between Attwell and on-field official Anthony Taylor to be released publicly after bemoaning “three extremely poor decisions” during the damaging defeat to the Toffees.

Referees’ body PGMOL privately shared the audio with Forest, who feel they have suffered a string of injustices in a season when the club were deducted four points for breaching financial rules.

“All I am concerned about is what we have to do to play well,” said Guardiola, whose side moved a point behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand by beating Brighton 4-0 on Thursday evening.

Nottingham Forest questioned the decision to select Luton supporter Stuart Attwell as VAR for their Premier League match at Goodison Park
“The decisions are the decisions and during the season there are moments that help you, sometimes not.

“You have to do what you have to do to beat 11 against 11 against Nottingham Forest.”

Phil Foden inspired City’s comfortable win at the Amex Stadium with a brace between finishes from Kevin De Bruyne and Julian Alvarez.

Guardiola hopes the 23-year-old England midfielder, who has 24 goals for the season in all competitions, can sustain his fine form during the title run-in.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden, right, shone against Brighton
“Phil has a sixth gear but he cannot play all the time in sixth gear – he has to play in second and third,” said Guardiola. “I think, with time, he will learn that.

“Everything is so quick; football has to be sometimes slower (in order) to become quicker after to surprise the opponent.

“He will understand the game through years and years and experiences. But he loves to play and his work ethic is unbelievable.

“We are really pleased and happy for him and hopefully in the last month ahead of us he doesn’t stop.

“I would love for him to go in sixth gear every single action but after you are less precise – that is not effective.

“He has to know when he has to be aggressive and when he has to be more calm.

“He has improved a lot from the beginning of the season and the previous seasons.”