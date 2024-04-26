Nine in court charged in connection with teenagers’ fatal stabbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Nine in court charged in connection with teenagers’ fatal stabbing

By Press Association
Mason Rist and Max Dixon died following the incident in Bristol (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Nine people have appeared in court charged in connection with the deaths of two teenage boys who were fatally stabbed in Bristol.

Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, were attacked in Ilminster Avenue, in the Knowle West area of Bristol, on the evening of January 27.

Local residents went to help the teenagers, described as best friends, and police were on the scene within minutes to provide first aid.

They were taken by ambulance to Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, where they died in the early hours of the following day.

On Friday, nine people – five adults and four youths – appeared at Winchester Crown Court before Mrs Justice May.

The four youths – two boys aged 15 and two boys aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons – are charged along with Anthony Snook, 44, of Hartcliffe, Bristol, with murdering Mason and Max.

Jamie Ogbourne, 26, of Bishport Avenue, Bailey Westcott, 22, of Vowell Close, Jillian Tolliver, 49, from Hartcliffe, all in Bristol, and Kristian Hooper, 46, from Weston-super-Mare, each face two charges of assisting an offender.

Mrs Justice May adjourned the case for a further hearing, which will take place at Bristol Crown Court on June 7.

Family members of both Max and Mason were present in court on Friday.

Speaking after their deaths, they paid tribute to the boys, who they described as “best friends”.

Mason’s family described him as a “precious son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many”.

Max’s mother Leanne Ekland, sisters Jade, Kayleigh and Jasmine Dixon, and Ms Ekland’s partner Trevor Silk, said Max was “so loved”.

The case will next be heard before Bristol Crown Court at 2pm on June 7. A provisional trial date of October 7 was previously fixed.