Liverpool reach verbal agreement with Arne Slot to take over as manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Liverpool reach verbal agreement with Arne Slot to take over as manager

By Press Association
Arne Slot, right, could take over from Jurgen Klopp (PA)
Arne Slot, right, could take over from Jurgen Klopp (PA)

Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement with Feyenoord for their head coach Arne Slot to succeed Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

The club made their move for the Dutchman earlier this week and after days of negotiation the PA news agency understands they have finally settled on a compensation package for the 45-year-old, who had two years left on his contract.

Slot had said on Thursday he was confident a deal would be reached after admitted it was “clear I would like to go to Liverpool”.

The Feyenoord boss, who guided the club to their first title in six years last season and currently has them in second place in the Eredivisie table having won the Dutch Cup at the weekend, emerged as the preferred candidate earlier this week having been identified as meeting all the criteria set out in Liverpool’s recruitment process.

He has already been given the seal of approval by Klopp, who has not been involved in the recruitment process.

“I like the way his team plays football, definitely,” he said.

“All the things I hear about him – some people I know know him, I don’t know him yet – but some people tell me that he’s a really good guy, and I like that a lot.

“So, good coach, good guy, looking forward for the club. If he’s the solution, or the man, then I’m more than happy.

“It’s not up to me to judge these things but it all sounds really good to me.

“It’s the best job in the world, best club in the world. Obviously now, I help even by not finishing on a high – it looks like – so there’s space for improvement.

“It’s great job, fantastic people. He would take a really interesting job.”

Arne Slot
Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot is set to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

Klopp is standing down at the end of the season after nine years at the helm and would have wanted to sign off with a second Premier League title but that now looks like a long shot after defeat at Everton in midweek left Liverpool at a significant disadvantage to rivals Arsenal and Manchester City.

“I’m pretty sure Arsenal and City see it now as a two-horse race. They might have to say something else publicly, but they don’t expect for themselves to lose two games from now on,” the Reds boss added ahead of the Saturday lunchtime kick-off at West Ham.

“I don’t expect them to do that. But if it happens, then we should be there, and that means we have to win our football games, starting with West Ham. We have to show a reaction.”

Klopp admits the 2-0 loss at Goodison Park on Wednesday was one of his worst nights as Liverpool boss.

He said: “I can’t remember I’ve ever been as disappointed or as frustrated after a game like I was after the Everton game.

“I’ve lost – obviously, unfortunately – a lot of games in my life but it was ‘special’. We were not there.

“We are where we are in the table because we are able to play positive football in the decisive areas but we didn’t play positive football.

“I blame myself absolutely for that. I don’t know how it happened, but I’m responsible for the mood the team is in.

“Now, quick turnaround. You have to be positive. I will try absolutely everything so we can enjoy our football again.”