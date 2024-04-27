Jeffrey Schlupp celebrates late wondergoal as Crystal Palace earn point at Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jeffrey Schlupp celebrates late wondergoal as Crystal Palace earn point at Fulham

By Press Association
Jeffrey Schlupp celebrated Crystal Palace’s late leveller (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jeffrey Schlupp scored an 87th-minute wondergoal as Crystal Palace rescued a late 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s men took a while to get going but they took the lead through Rodrigo Muniz, who took his league tally for the season to nine.

The hosts’ lead was stolen late on after substitute Schlupp stunned them with a goal-of-the-season contender which helped Oliver Glasner’s side take a point in west London.

Palace continued their momentum from their midweek victory over Newcastle through Michael Olise, who had a chance to reward their early efforts.

Adam Wharton slipped the tricky winger through one-on-one but he failed to hit the target when his right-footed shot was scuffed wide.

Palace were without the injured Eberechi Eze but Olise did not seem out of place without his attacking partner when he almost assisted the breakthrough.

Olise used his trusted left foot to whip a wide free-kick onto the head of Chris Richards but the United States defender jumped too early and his close-range header was powered over the crossbar as Fulham avoided another early scare.

The home side had not been at the races and Silva’s animated reactions on the touchline best described their poor first half. But they finally started to get going and they put together a dangerous passage of play on the stroke of half-time.

Joao Palhinha lifted the ball over the top of the Palace defence into the path of the surging Muniz, who held off his markers before Dean Henderson saved the forward’s poked shot from inside the six-yard area.

The Cottagers’ positive end to the first half continued early into the second where they grabbed the opener.

Timothy Castagne’s run blindsided the napping Tyrick Mitchell in behind the right-hand channel before his well-weighted cross was nodded in by the unmarked Muniz at the back post to make it 1-0 after 52 minutes.

Glasner turned to the bench, replacing the inform Jean-Philippe Mateta with Odsonne Edouard, who almost equalised with his first touch.

The target man performed a neat spin on the edge of the area but he was let down by his shot selection when his side-footed effort fell kindly to Bernd Leno.

Palace deserved a goal and they got just that through a moment of magnificence from Schlupp.

The former Ghana international received a powered pass by Wharton before his first touch teed up a thunderous strike which rocketed into the top left-hand corner to level proceedings.