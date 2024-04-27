Oliver Glasner hails ‘amazing’ Jeffrey Schlupp leveller as Palace draw at Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Oliver Glasner hails ‘amazing’ Jeffrey Schlupp leveller as Palace draw at Fulham

By Press Association
Jeffrey Schlupp netted a late equaliser for Crystal Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jeffrey Schlupp netted a late equaliser for Crystal Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Oliver Glasner lauded Jeffrey Schlupp’s “amazing” late equaliser which earned Crystal Palace a point from a 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Schlupp came off the bench to score a goal-of-the-season contender which cancelled out Rodrigo Muniz’s ninth league notch of the season.

The former Ghana international received the ball from Adam Wharton before he produced a thundered strike into the top left-hand corner in the 87th minute.

Austrian manager Glasner talked up the goal, which helped Palace to a point, following their 2-0 midweek win over Newcastle at Selhurst Park.

Glasner said: “The finish is amazing.

“All of the substitutes brought a great energy at the end of a very tough week and we had an amazing goal from Jeffrey so I’m pleased with the performance.

“We started from the right with Adam Wharton, who played a pass to Jeffrey and with his second touch, he had a great finish.

“He was a little bit angry because yesterday we had a finishing exercise with old players against young players and the old players lost so I think that’s why he wanted to score.”

Palace played on the front foot in the first half but they struggled to breach Fulham’s stubborn back-line.

Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta went close but it was the hosts who landed the first blow after 52 minutes.

Glasner praised his side’s effort levels and believed that their draw was fully deserved.

“It was fully deserved. We had an excellent start,” Glasner added. “We put a lot of pressure on Fulham who did not come out of their half.

“We had chances to take the lead but we missed those chances and we were then 1-0 down.

“I’m really pleased with the performance, especially with the willingness to get the point and the effort not to lose here.”

Fulham manager Marco Silva rued his side’s first-half performance, saying it was not good enough and that the draw was a fair result.

Silva’s men had failed to create attacking options in the first 45 minutes but they came out of the blocks quickly after the break through Muniz, who continued his fine campaign.

Silva said: “We are not happy with the result but it was a fair result in my opinion.

“Overall our first half was not at the level which we normally play at home and it’s clear this afternoon that we saw two completely different halves.

“We were not calm enough to build the attacks and off the ball we were not aggressive.”