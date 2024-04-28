Residents sift through rubble after tornadoes demolish homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Residents sift through rubble after tornadoes demolish homes

By Press Association
Gopala Penmetsa walks past his house after it was levelled by a tornado near Omaha (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald/AP)

Residents are sifting through the rubble after a tornado ripped through suburban Omaha, demolishing homes and businesses.

Dozens of reported tornadoes wreaked havoc in the US Midwest, causing a building to collapse with dozens of people inside and destroying and damaging at least 150 homes.

But no fatalities were reported, and fewer than two dozen people required hospital treatment.

Dr Lindsay Huse, health director of the city’s Douglas County Health Department, said none of those injured were seriously hurt – a fact she described as “miraculous”.

Tornado damage
People pick through the rubble of homes destroyed in Elkhorn, Nebraska (Nick Ingram/AP)

The tornado damage started on Friday afternoon near Lincoln, Nebraska. An industrial building in Lancaster County was hit, causing it to collapse with 70 people inside. Several were trapped, but everyone was evacuated, and the three injuries were not life-threatening.

One or possibly two tornadoes then spent around an hour creeping towards Omaha, leaving behind damage consistent with an EF3 twister, with winds of 135-165mph, said Chris Franks of the National Weather Service.

Ultimately, the tornado slammed into the Elkhorn area in western Omaha, a city of 485,000 people with a metropolitan-area population of about one million.

James Stennis, who moved to Elkhorn about a year ago, said: “We barely made it to the basement and then we heard the destruction going on upstairs.”

Tornado damage
The tornado left a trail of complete destruction in its wake (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald/AP)

Firefighters worked into the evening to make sure no-one was trapped. By Saturday morning, the sound of chainsaws filled the air as damaged buildings, fences and trees were made safe.

Staci Roe surveyed the damage to what was supposed to be her “forever home”, which was not even two years old. When the tornado hit, she and her family were out.

“There was no home to come to,” she said, describing “utter dread” when she saw it for the first time.

Nebraska governor Jim Pillen and Iowa counterpart Kim Reynolds have toured the damage and said they are arranging assistance for the damaged communities. Formal damage assessments are still under way, but the states plan to seek federal help.

“It is an extraordinary miracle that we’ve had this kind of cell come through and no casualties, no loss of life,” Mr Pillen said.

Tornado
A group of people watch a tornado in the distance in Lincoln, Nebraska (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star/AP)

A second tornado passed over Eppley Airfield on the eastern edge of Omaha, destroying four hanger buildings with 32 privately owned planes inside.

No-one was hurt, and the passenger terminal was not hit. The airport has resumed operations, although access to areas used by non-commercial pilots is limited so crew can clean up the mess, the airfield.

Experts estimated this twister was a slightly weaker EF2, capable of winds of 111-135mph.

After hitting the airport, the storm moved into Iowa, taking aim at the small town of Minden.

Forty to 50 homes were completely destroyed. Two injuries were reported but none were life-threatening.

Just west of the Iowa town of Pleasant Hill, a suspected tornado also damaged nearly 20 homes, injuring one person.