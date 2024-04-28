More crimes scenes opened after ‘further breakthroughs’ in torso murder probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More crimes scenes opened after ‘further breakthroughs’ in torso murder probe

By Press Association
Police and forensic analysed evidence at Kersal Dale Wetlands earlier this month (Peter Byrne/PA)
More crimes scenes have been opened after “further breakthroughs” in a murder investigation involving a torso that was found in a nature reserve.

Four scenes are currently in place at Worsley Road in Winton, Greater Manchester, Blackleach Reservoir and Linneyshaw Colliery Wood in Salford and Mitchell Street in Bury, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Two men, aged 42 and 68 from Salford, who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday remain in custody for further questioning, the force said.

A police car parked at the entrance to Kersal Dale, near Salford, Greater Manchester
A torso – consisting of the bottom of the back, buttocks and thigh – was found in clear plastic by a passer-by at Kersal Dale Wetlands in Salford on April 4.

The victim is believed to be a white man aged over 40, who had only been dead for a matter of days.

A 20-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder was later released on bail pending further inquiries.

Forensic officers at Kersal Dale, Greater Manchester
Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, of GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said: “As we close the net further on this investigation and uncover more intelligence, I want to reassure our communities we are doing everything in our power to ensure we obtain every available bit of available evidence.

“Our investigation so far has been a far-reaching and painstaking process, trawling through hundreds of hours of CCTV alongside recording several accounts from the public around the circumstances.

“The four scenes in place are to make sure we investigate thoroughly and continue with our good progress and remain committed on keeping you updated as and when we make further developments.”

Mr Hughes said the force were still appealing to local communities for anything suspicious they may have seen, heard or witnessed in the crime scene areas.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 2695 of 04/04/2024, and information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.