More crimes scenes opened after ‘further breakthroughs’ in torso murder probe

More crimes scenes have been opened after “further breakthroughs” in a murder investigation involving a torso that was found in a nature reserve.

Four scenes are currently in place at Worsley Road in Winton, Greater Manchester, Blackleach Reservoir and Linneyshaw Colliery Wood in Salford and Mitchell Street in Bury, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Two men, aged 42 and 68 from Salford, who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday remain in custody for further questioning, the force said.

A police car parked at the entrance to Kersal Dale, near Salford, Greater Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

A torso – consisting of the bottom of the back, buttocks and thigh – was found in clear plastic by a passer-by at Kersal Dale Wetlands in Salford on April 4.

The victim is believed to be a white man aged over 40, who had only been dead for a matter of days.

A 20-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder was later released on bail pending further inquiries.

Forensic officers at Kersal Dale (Peter Byrne/PA)

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, of GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said: “As we close the net further on this investigation and uncover more intelligence, I want to reassure our communities we are doing everything in our power to ensure we obtain every available bit of available evidence.

“Our investigation so far has been a far-reaching and painstaking process, trawling through hundreds of hours of CCTV alongside recording several accounts from the public around the circumstances.

“The four scenes in place are to make sure we investigate thoroughly and continue with our good progress and remain committed on keeping you updated as and when we make further developments.”

Mr Hughes said the force were still appealing to local communities for anything suspicious they may have seen, heard or witnessed in the crime scene areas.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 2695 of 04/04/2024, and information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.