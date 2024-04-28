Aerial photos reveal path of devastation after five killed in tornado in China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aerial photos reveal path of devastation after five killed in tornado in China

By Press Association
An aerial view shows damaged buildings in the aftermath of a tornado in Guangming village, Guangzhou (Deng Hua/Xinhua/AP)
An aerial view shows damaged buildings in the aftermath of a tornado in Guangming village, Guangzhou (Deng Hua/Xinhua/AP)

Aerial photos have revealed wide devastation in part of the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou after a tornado swept through the area, killing five people and injuring dozens of others.

As businesses and residents began cleaning up the debris, the images, posted by Chinese state media on Sunday, show street after street of flattened buildings in the hardest hit area, with a few clusters of buildings standing amid the destruction.

Cars can be seen crushed by rubble, and some buildings have had their sheet metal roofs torn off.

Tornado damage
A man clears up debris from a damaged building in Guangzhou (Deng Hua/Xinhua/AP)

Authorities said 33 people were injured when the twister tore through the area on Saturday, and power supplies were also knocked out.

Guangzhou is the capital of Guangdong province and a manufacturing hub near Hong Kong.

The tornado, which struck during an afternoon thunderstorm, also brought hail and 141 factory buildings were damaged, according to authorities.

They said no homes were destroyed, though a news website under the Southern Media Group reported some had broken windows.

Tornado
The storm which sparked the tornado darkened the mid-afternoon skies (Li Jiayi/AP)

The tornado hit several villages in Guangzhou’s Baiyun district. In one, packing material known as “pearl cotton” was left hanging from buildings and trees.

Workers were rolling up the material to be carted away for disposal on Sunday.

The tornado hit one week after heavy rain and flooding killed at least four people in Guangdong province.

In September, two tornadoes killed 10 people in Jiangsu province in eastern China.