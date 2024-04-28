Dubai’s ruler outlines plan to move airport to new £28bn facility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dubai’s ruler outlines plan to move airport to new £28bn facility

By Press Association
Computer-generated images show the Dubai ruler’s plans for Al Maktoum International Airport (Dubai government/AP)
Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, will move its operations to the city-state’s second, sprawling airfield “within the next 10 years” in a project worth nearly £28 billion, its ruler has said.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s announcement on Sunday marks the latest chapter in the rebound of its long-haul carrier Emirates after the coronavirus pandemic grounded international travel.

Plans have been on the books for years to move the operations of the airport known as DXB to Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, but they were also delayed by the repercussions of the sheikhdom’s 2009 economic crisis.

Sheikh Mohammed said in an online statement: “We are building a new project for future generations, ensuring continuous and stable development for our children and their children in turn.

Artist's impression of airport
An artist’s impression of how the inside of the redeveloped Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai will look (Dubai government/AP)

“Dubai will be the world’s airport, its port, its urban hub and its new global centre.”

The announcement included computer-generated images of a curving, white terminal reminiscent of the traditional Bedouin tents of the Arabian Peninsula.

The airport will include five parallel runways and 400 aircraft gates, the announcement said. Al Maktoum currently has just two runways, like Dubai International Airport.

The financial health of the carrier Emirates has served as a barometer for the aviation industry worldwide and the wider economic health of Dubai.

Dubai and the airline rebounded quickly from the pandemic by pushing forward with tourism even as some countries came out of their pandemic more slower.

The number of passengers flying through DXB surged last year beyond its total for 2019 with 86.9 million passengers. Its 2019 annual traffic was 86.3 million passengers.

The airport had 89.1 million passengers in 2018 – its busiest-ever year before the pandemic – while 66 million passengers passed through in 2022.

Al Maktoum International Airport
A satellite image of the current Al Maktoum International Airport (Planet Labs PBC/AP)

Earlier in February, Dubai announced its best-ever tourism numbers, saying it hosted 17.15 million international overnight visitors in 2023.

Average hotel occupancy stood at around 77%. Its boom-and-bust real estate market remains on a hot streak, nearing all-time high valuations.

But as those passenger numbers skyrocketed, it again put new pressure on the capacity of DXB, which remains constrained on all sides by residential areas and major roads.

Al Maktoum International Airport, some 28 miles from DXB, opened in 2010 with one terminal.

It served as a parking area for Emirates’ double-decker Airbus A380s and other aircraft during the pandemic and has slowly come back to life with cargo and private flights in the time since.

It also hosts the biennial Dubai Air Show and has a vast, empty desert in which to expand.

The announcement by Sheikh Mohammed noted Dubai’s plans to expand further south. Already, its nearby Expo 2020 site has been offering homes for buyers.

“As we build an entire city around the airport in Dubai South, demand for housing for a million people will follow,” Dubai’s ruler said. “It will host the world’s leading companies in the logistics and air transport sectors.”

The announcement comes as Dubai continues to recover after the heaviest rainfall ever recorded in the UAE, which disrupted flights and commerce for days earlier this month.