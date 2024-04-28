More human remains found at two locations in torso murder probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More human remains found at two locations in torso murder probe

By Press Association
Police officers by a forensic tent at Kersal Dale (Peter Byrne/PA)
More human remains have been found in two locations in Greater Manchester after a torso was found in a nature reserve.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they believe the victim was a man in his 60s from Salford and his family have been informed.

The remains were found by officers at Blackleach Reservoir and a dog walker at Linneyshaw Colliery Wood, both in Salford, on Sunday and Saturday evening respectively.

A police car parked at the entrance to Kersal Dale, near Salford, Greater Manchester
A torso – consisting of the bottom of the back, buttocks and thigh – was found in clear plastic by a passer-by at Kersal Dale Wetlands in Salford on April 4.

It is thought the victim was known to two men, aged 42 and 68 and from Salford, who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and remain in custody, the force said.

Officers have also searched a property in Worsley Road, Winton, where they believe the victim and two suspects lived.

Evidence at the scene suggests the victim is likely to have died there in late March.

Formal identification of the remains has not yet taken place but should be completed by next week, GMP said.

A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was later released on bail pending further inquiries.

Forensic officers at Kersal Dale, Greater Manchester
Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, of GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said: “While this is significant progress, we know there is still some way to go to complete this investigation.

“I also recognise the details of this case will have been particularly distressing for the people of Salford and beyond, including our officers who have worked diligently to progress this investigation, and most importantly, to the man’s heartbroken family.

“Local officers will continue to patrol the affected areas and we will provide updates when we have information.”

Mr Hughes said the force is still appealing to local communities to report anything suspicious they may have seen, heard or witnessed in the crime scene areas.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 2695 of 04/04/2024, and information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.