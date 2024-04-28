PSG crowned Ligue 1 champions as Lyon triumph over second-placed Monaco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PSG crowned Ligue 1 champions as Lyon triumph over second-placed Monaco

By Press Association
Lyon’s win over Monaco saw Paris St Germain crowned Ligue 1 champions (Laurent Cipriani/AP)
Paris St Germain were crowned Ligue 1 champions for a record-extending 12th time on Sunday as second-placed Monaco lost 3-2 at Lyon.

The latest success for Luis Enrique’s side means Kylian Mbappe, whose contract expires in the summer, will depart the French capital with seven league titles.

Trailing by 12 points, only a win would do for Monaco to stay alive in the title race, and they took the lead after just 20 seconds through Wissam Ben Yedder.

But Lyon hit back through Alexandre Lacazette and Said Benrahma to turn the game around before the 25th minute.

Ben Yedder levelled on the hour mark but Youssouf Fofana headed in an 84th-minute winner for Lyon.

Brest sit two points behind Monaco after winning a nine-goal thriller 5-4 at Rennes.

Arnaud Kalimuendo’s brace gave Rennes an early 2-0 lead, but Brest responded through Steve Mounie, then drew level with a Warmed Omari own goal early in the second half.

Martin Satriano and Mahdi Camara put the visitors 4-2 up but Arthur Theate and Martin Terrier levelled things up, only for Lilian Brassier to win it deep into stoppage time.

Lille are a further point back in fourth after goals from Ismaily and Yusuf Yazici saw them come from behind to win 2-1 at struggling Metz.

Italy Soccer Serie A
Inter Milan celebrated their title with a bus parade after beating Torino (Marco Ottico/AP)

Evann Guessand, Dante and Morgan Sanson scored as Nice won 3-1 at Strasbourg, leaving them five points clear of Lens who lost 2-1 at Marseille after Papa Gueye’s 86th-minute winner.

Clermont boosted their slim survival hopes with a 4-1 win over Reims as Muhammed-Cham Saracevic and Elbasan Rashani scored two each, putting them one point behind Lorient who lost 2-1 at home to Toulouse.

Hakan Calhanoglu grabbed two goals as Inter Milan eased to a 2-0 win over 10-man Torino before taking an open-top bus ride into the city to celebrate their Serie A crown.

Torino were reduced to 10 men four minutes into the second half when referee Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi – heading the first all-female group to officiate a Serie A match – sent off Adrien Tameze for a foul on Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Mkhitaryan then set up Calhanoglu for the opener before the second came from the penalty spot after a foul on Marcus Thuram.

Tammy Abraham’s late header saw Roma take a point from a 2-2 draw against a wasteful Napoli.

The hosts dominated the game but it was Roma who led through Paulo Dybala’s 59th-minute penalty. Mathias Olivera’s deflected shot drew Napoli level before Victor Osimhen’s 84th minute penalty, but Abraham snatched a late equaliser.

Fourth-placed Bologna could only take a point from relegation-battling Udinese in a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

Martin Payero put the visitors in front and Bologna then lost Sam Beukema to a 64th-minute red card before Alexis Saelemaekers levelled.

Atalanta are up to sixth after goals from Mario Pasalic and Ademola Lookman in a 2-0 win over Empoli, while Nicolas Gonzalez scored twice as Fiorentina routed relegation-threatened Sassuolo 5-1.

Germany Soccer Bundesliga
Heidenheim’s late winner condemned Darmstadt to relegation (Uwe Anspach/AP)

In Germany, Darmstadt’s relegation from the Bundesliga was confirmed with a 1-0 home defeat to Heidenheim.

Substitute Nikola Dovedan got the goal in the last minute to leave Darmstadt 11 points from the relegation play-off place with three games left.

Mainz remain in that play-off place, two points from safety, after a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Cologne, who got a 90th-minute equaliser through Florian Kainz’s penalty.

Borussia Monchengladbach and Union Berlin remain just above trouble after sharing the points from a goalless draw.

In Spain, Granada stayed alive with a 3-0 win over Osasuna, while Cadiz also boosted their survival hopes with a 1-1 draw against Mallorca leaving then five points from safety.

Alexander Sorloth scored twice to help Villarreal to a 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano, while Real Betis and Sevilla drew 1-1.