What the papers say – April 29

Pressure on the Prime Minister to call an early election features among a variety of stories on the front pages of the nation’s papers on Monday.

The i says Rishi Sunak will resist calls for an early election amid plots from rebel MPs who plan to “oust him”.

The i: Sunak to resist early election as Tory rebels on manoeuvres #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BQ19ON6pQm — George Mann (@sgfmann) April 28, 2024

The Daily Mirror splashes with the words, “Time is up, Mr Sunak”, as he faces pressure to call a general election.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports the Home Office will launch a major operation to detain asylum seekers across Britain.

The Guardian: Home Office to detain UK asylumseekers in shock Rwanda move #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/P9ZZfKVAnl — George Mann (@sgfmann) April 28, 2024

The Telegraph says the Government has accused the EU of double standards after Ireland vowed to send asylum seekers back to the UK.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'UK attacks EU double standards on migrants'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/IFsNWhAFOE — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 28, 2024

Millions on disability benefits now face the biggest welfare reforms “in a generation”, according to The Times.

The Times: Depressed and anxious face losing their benefit #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MS6UXxTdtL — George Mann (@sgfmann) April 28, 2024

The Daily Mail reports tens of thousands of “foreign nationals” are entering Britain on visas and lodging claims to stay permanently.

Daily Mail: Tens of thousands ‘exploiting hidden asylum loophole’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/71kIKvls5n — George Mann (@sgfmann) April 28, 2024

The Metro says the prices of beer, bread and biscuits will rise after wet weather hit farms.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 PRICES COMING A CROPPER! 🔴 Price of beer to surge as wet weather hits farms 🔴 Bread and biscuit cost will also rise, say experts #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/ti5B5SXZWr — Metro (@MetroUK) April 28, 2024

The Sun features a story on Gogglebox favourite George Gilbey, whose last words to his mother were “I love you”.

On tomorrow's front page: George Gilbey’s heartbroken mum reveals Googlebox star’s last words to her before deathhttps://t.co/TQjiS3yz7J pic.twitter.com/HsSymzvnh9 — The Sun (@TheSun) April 28, 2024

The Daily Express leads with Dame Esther Rantzen, who said she is “fighting” for her family as MPs are set to hold a debate on assisted dying.

Monday's front page: Dame Esther – I am fighting for my family and a lot of others#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/nRX0VfsHwy pic.twitter.com/JlC6Ev2MsT — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 28, 2024

The Independent has asked why women are “still forced” to sleep next to men in mixed-gender wards despite NHS regulations banning the practice back in 2010.