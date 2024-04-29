Daughter of Pc Sharon Beshenivsky hopes to ‘find peace’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daughter of Pc Sharon Beshenivsky hopes to ‘find peace’

By Press Association
Pc Sharon Beshenivsky (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Pc Sharon Beshenivsky (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

The daughter of Pc Sharon Beshenivsky said she hopes to “really find peace” ahead of the sentencing of the mastermind behind the armed robbery that led to the death of her mother.

Piran Ditta Khan was convicted earlier this month, almost 20 years after PC Beshenivsky was killed while interrupting a raid at family-run Universal Express travel agents in Bradford, West Yorkshire, in November 2005.

She and her colleague, Pc Teresa Milburn, who were both unarmed, were shot at point-blank range by one of the three men who had just carried out the robbery as he emerged from the door of the business.

Khan was the last of the seven men involved in the robbery to be convicted.

Pc Sharon Beshenivsky murder
Piran Ditta Khan, 75, was found guilty at Leeds Crown Court of the murder of Pc Sharon Beshenivsky (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

Speaking to ITV, PC Beshenivsky’s daughter, Lydia, said there will be “relief” when Khan is sentenced.

“There’s relief that he’s actually going to be behind bars, but that doesn’t really change my heart and fix the hole in my heart is forever going to be like that.

“But on the day of the sentencing, I will be glad to see the back of them.

“With everything that was going on, I couldn’t find the words to put on the headstone. I don’t think any of us could, but hopefully, after all this is finished, we will get a headstone and really find some peace.”

Ms Beshenivsky’s mother died on her fourth birthday, and she said she usually spends her birthday in Bradford at her mother’s memorial.

Memorial of WPC Sharon Beshenivsky in Bradford
A memorial for Pc Sharon Beshenivsky (John Giles/PA)

“My dad was waiting for her to come like everybody else. Then a car pulled up at the top of the drive, and I actually thought that it was my mum coming home.”

“The party went on; they just wanted to keep me busy, I think. Keep it going. To be honest with you, every other birthday, it’s been about my birthday. Not about the death.”

“I find it hard to this day to celebrate my birthday,” Ms Beshenivsky added.

“I do normally go down to Bradford with the police at the memorial and spend my time there.”

Ms Beshenivsky said she has found help through her hobby of working with horses to help her through the loss of her mother.

“I found myself a hobby that I enjoyed, which is working with the horses and that pulled me away from being pulled down and drained by everything and, I mean, I was in this tunnel of darkness for 19 years.

“I had every obstacle thrown at me that I had to jump over basically by myself.”

Khan was convicted of murder and was found guilty of two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He was unanimously convicted of two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, and he pleaded guilty to robbery.

His sentencing is due in May.