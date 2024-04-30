Two teenage boys charged with robbery after death of woman, 82

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two teenage boys charged with robbery after death of woman, 82

By Press Association
Joy Middleditch, 82, who died in hospital after she was found lying on the floor of her bungalow in Pakefield, Suffolk (Suffolk Police/ PA)
Two teenage boys have been charged with robbery and burglary after the death of a pensioner who was found lying unconscious on the floor of her bungalow.

The pair, aged 15 and 16, were initially arrested on suspicion of the murder of 82-year-old Joy Middleditch in March last year.

Ms Middleditch, who lived in Pakefield, Suffolk, was found lying on the floor of her end-of-terrace bungalow in Grayson Avenue by concerned family members on March 25.

She died in hospital in the early hours of March 27.

Joy Middleditch death
A forensics officer at a property in Pakefield, Suffolk, where 82-year-old Joy Middleditch was found. (Sam Russell/ PA)

Ms Middleditch had told her relatives, and later police officers, she had heard a noise at the door before two masked men forced their way in and knocked her to the ground.

Suffolk Police said two boys, aged 14 and 15 at the time, were initially arrested on suspicion of murder then released on bail pending further inquiries.

In a statement on Monday, the force said: “The boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged last week with robbery and burglary with intent to steal.”

The pair are due to appear at Norwich Youth Court on June 10.

Ms Middleditch’s family said in an earlier statement released through police: “Joy was a strong, determined character who loved life and her dog.

“She was a loving person who was sadly taken from us too soon.”