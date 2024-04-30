Police name murder victim after human remains found in nature reserve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police name murder victim after human remains found in nature reserve

By Press Association
Greater Manchester Police have named the victim in a murder probe launched after human remains were discovered in the Kersal Dale Wetlands nature reserve in Salford (Peter Byrne/PA)
A 67-year-old man has been named as the victim in a murder probe launched after human remains were discovered in a nature reserve, police have said.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said detectives believe the torso found in Kersal Dale Wetlands, near Salford, was that of Stuart Everett, who lived in the local area.

On Monday, Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski, 68, and Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, were charged with murder.

Formal identification has yet to take place but DNA samples have been sent for urgent forensic analysis to confirm the identity, the force said.

The torso – consisting of the bottom of the back, buttocks and thigh – had been wrapped in clear plastic and was discovered by a passer-by on April 4.

Remains were found at two more locations over the weekend, and on Monday morning police said there had been a further discovery in an alleyway close to railway lines off Worsley Road.

A force spokesman said: “Specially trained family liaison officers from GMP have been deployed to support Stuart’s family during this incredibly difficult time. In the last 48 hours they have heard the most devastating news that anyone could hear, and our thoughts remain with them as they begin to process this.

“Our fast-moving investigation has rapidly progressed over the last three days, and throughout the investigation we have seen many resources deployed to Salford.”

Investigations are continuing to build a fuller picture of the circumstances which led to Mr Everett’s death.

Remains found at Kersal Dale
Police officers search Kersal Dale Wetlands, near Salford, after human remains were found (Peter Byrne/PA)

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, from GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said: “My officers and detectives, alongside additional resources from across the force, have worked tirelessly over the last three days to secure charges.

“We are grateful for the public’s continued help and support throughout this case. We understand the shockwaves this has caused throughout the community and beyond, and we hope you are reassured by the pace of our investigation and also our large police presence in the areas as we continue to make inquiries.

“We have officers drawn from different teams and units in GMP who have helped us search, and their efforts do not go unnoticed, and they have all played an important role to help us get to this stage in our investigation.

“We said right at the start that our investigation will not stop until we have every stone unturned, and this continues to be the case. Our investigation has been a huge process so far, and we will continue to push forward in our inquiries to find answers for Stuart’s family.”

Polchowski and Majerkiewicz, both of Worsley Road, Eccles, were remanded in custody after appearing at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Monday and are due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday.