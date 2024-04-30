Man with sword arrested after stabbings and attacks on police officers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man with sword arrested after stabbings and attacks on police officers

By Press Association
The scene in Hainault, east London, following reports of stabbings (Peter Kingdom/PA)
The scene in Hainault, east London, following reports of stabbings (Peter Kingdom/PA)

A man with a sword has been arrested following reported stabbings and attacks on police officers in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in Hainault at around 7am on Tuesday.

The force said there were reports of people being stabbed during the incident in the Thurlow Gardens area.

Police said the suspect is understood to have gone on to attack other members of the public and two police officers.

The 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is in custody, the force added.

The Met said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and it is not believed to be terror-related.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: “This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned.

“I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm.

“People will want to know what has happened and we will provide more information as soon as we can.”

The force said it was awaiting an update on the condition of those injured in the attacks.

Transport for London’s website confirmed Hainault Tube station is closed “due to a police investigation in the area”.

In a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, shadow health secretary and the MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, wrote: “A critical incident has been declared in Hainault.

“There are station and road closures in place. The police, ambulance service and fire brigade are responding.

“One male detained.”

Witnesses described seeing a helicopter circling the area, with police and ambulances heading towards the scene.

London Fire Brigade said firefighters were mobilised to assist police and the London Ambulance Service.