Charity chief praises King for continuing to raise awareness of cancer

By Press Association
It is the King’s first engagement since his treatment (Victoria Jones/PA)
The head of Macmillan Cancer Support has praised the King for continuing to raise awareness of cancer and to support people with the disease.

The charity’s chief executive, Gemma Peters, who met the King and Queen on Tuesday on their visit to University College Hospital, said the King’s choice of first engagement as he resumes public duties was encouraging for patients.

She said: “We are delighted His Majesty The King, patron of Macmillan, has returned to public duties following his cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“In choosing today’s engagement to highlight cancer innovation, treatment and support, their Majesties continue to help raise awareness and encourage the millions of people who are facing cancer to seek the support they need.

“We hear from people every day who are returning to work after cancer treatment – it’s different for everyone and can be a daunting time.

“Macmillan can help, whether you need practical advice, support or just a listening ear.”

During their visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, the King and Queen greeted patients and staff.

The visit was designed to raise awareness of the importance of early cancer diagnosis and highlight research taking place at the hospital.

The King has been patron of Macmillan Cancer Support since 1997, and has been announced on Tuesday as the new patron of Cancer Research UK.

According to Macmillan, there has been a huge surge in visits to its website since the King’s cancer diagnosis in February.

The charity has also seen a 75% increase in volunteer applications to the charity compared to the same period in 2023.