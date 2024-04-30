Haiti’s transitional council names new PM amid hopes of quelling violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Haiti’s transitional council names new PM amid hopes of quelling violence

By Press Association
Haiti has been hit by gang violence (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
Haiti has been hit by gang violence (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

Haiti’s newly installed transitional council has chosen former sports minister Fritz Belizaire as the country’s prime minister as it presses forward in its monumental task of trying to establish a stable new government amid stifling violence.

Mr Belizaire replaces Michel Patrick Boisvert, the former minister of economy and finance who was the current interim prime minister.

Mr Belizaire is little known and even some members of the council did not know him.

The nine-member transitional council, seven of whom have voting rights, is choosing a new prime minister and cabinet in a bid to help quell gang violence that is choking the capital, Port-au-Prince, and beyond.

More than 90,000 people have fled Port-au-Prince in the span of one month and, overall, more than 360,000 people have been left homeless in recent years as gunmen raze communities in rival territories.

Police officers patrol next to a street vendor in Port-au-Prince
Police officers patrol next to a street vendor in Port-au-Prince (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

Mr Belizaire had the support of four of the council’s voting members.

Earlier, the council chose Edgard Leblanc Fils, a former presidential candidate, as its president.

“This experience proves we are capable of negotiations,” Mr Fils said after announcing Mr Belizaire as the new prime minister.

The announcement of Mr Belizaire came as a surprise. A murmur rose through the attendees as Mr Fils announced that four council members with voting powers had selected Mr Belizaire as prime minister.

Leslie Voltaire, one of the voting council members, told the Associated Press, “I don’t know him”, when asked whether he supported Mr Belizaire.

Mr Belizaire served as Haiti’s sports minister during the second presidency of Rene Preval from 2006 to 2011.

Ariel Henry
Former prime minister Ariel Henry submitted his resignation last week (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

After the brief announcement, which was made nearly two hours after the event was supposed to start, the council went behind closed doors again to talk about their choices for cabinet. Mr Voltaire, however, said he did not expect the council to announce cabinet selections on Tuesday.

The majority supporting Mr Belizaire as prime minister included Mr Fils, Smith Augustin, Louis Gerald Gilles and Emmanuel Vertilaire.

The transitional council will act as the country’s presidency until it can arrange presidential elections some time before it disbands, which must be by February 2026.

Haitians remain divided over whether they believe a transitional government can help calm a troubled country whose capital has been under siege since gangs launched co-ordinated attacks that began on February 29.

Gang members have burned police stations, opened fire on the main international airport that remains closed since early March and broke into Haiti’s two biggest prisons, releasing more than 4,000 inmates. The country’s biggest seaport also remains largely paralysed by gang violence.

The council is expected to support the UN-backed deployment of a Kenyan police force to help fight gangs, although it is unclear when that might happen.

Former prime minister Ariel Henry was on an official trip to the East African country when the co-ordinated gang attacks began, and he remains locked out of Haiti. He submitted his resignation last week.