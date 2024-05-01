Man in critical condition after serious assault in Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man in critical condition after serious assault in Liverpool

By Press Association
Man in critical condition after serious assault in Liverpool (PA)

A man in his 30s is in a critical condition after a serious assault in Liverpool on Tuesday night, police said.

Merseyside Police said at around 9pm on Tuesday the man was assaulted on Temple Street in Liverpool’s city centre before he was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a section 18 assault. He remains in police custody.

A third man fled the scene with police attempting to locate him.

Police said they believe the assault is linked to an earlier incident involving three men at the Poste House bar on Cumberland Street.

Merseyside Police Detective Inspector Kev O’Rourke said: “This was a vicious assault that has sadly left a man in hospital in a critical condition.

“A man has been arrested and our investigation is in the very early stages as we look to establish the circumstances of this incident.

“Several police cordons remain in place and officers are in the area to speak to potential witnesses and carry out CCTV inquiries,” Mr O’Rourke added.

“If you have any information about this incident, please let us know as a matter of urgency. If you live in the area or were driving past at the time of the incident, please review your CCTV or dashcam footage to see if you captured anything that you think could help our inquiries.”