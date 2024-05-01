Drone footage shows devastation of Russia assault on eastern Ukrainian city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drone footage shows devastation of Russia assault on eastern Ukrainian city

By Press Association
(Ukraine Patrol Police/AP)
(Ukraine Patrol Police/AP)

Months of relentless Russian artillery pounding have devastated a strategic city in eastern Ukraine, new drone footage obtained by the Associated Press has shown.

Barely a building in Chasiv Yar has been left intact – homes and municipal offices are charred, and a city that once had a population of 12,000 is now deserted.

The footage shows the community, which is set amid green fields and woodland, pounded into an apocalyptic vista.

Russia Ukraine War
The apocalyptic scene in Chasiv Yar is reminiscent of the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka (Ukraine Patrol Police/AP)

The massive destruction is reminiscent of the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, which Ukraine yielded after months of bombardment and huge losses for both sides.

The strategically important city has been under relentless attack by Russian forces for months.

Capturing it would give Russia control of a hilltop from which it can attack other cities that form the backbone of Ukraine’s eastern defences.

Russia launched waves of assaults on foot and in armoured vehicles on Chasiv Yar’s outnumbered Ukrainian troops, who have run desperately short of ammunition while waiting for the US and other allies to send in fresh supplies.

Rows of mid-rise apartment blocks have been blackened by explosions, punched through with holes or reduced to piles of timber and masonry. Houses and civic buildings are also heavily damaged. The golden dome of a church remains intact but the building appears badly damaged.

No soldiers or civilians were anywhere to be seen in the footage shot on Monday and exclusively obtained by AP, apart from a lone man walking down the middle of a road between wrecked structures.

Russia Ukraine War
The church of St Boris and Gleb in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, has been badly damaged (Ukraine Patrol Police/AP)

The destruction underlines Russia’s scorched-earth tactics throughout more than two years of war, as its troops have sought to advance, killing and displacing thousands of civilians.

Chasiv Yar is located on high ground, offering Russia the possibility of a platform it can use to push towards larger cities that form Ukraine’s defensive belt in the eastern Donetsk region.

Capturing it would set the stage for a potentially broader Russian offensive that Ukrainian officials say could come as early as May.

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg acknowledged on Monday that the delayed delivery of allied countries’ military aid to Ukraine has left the country at the mercy of the Kremlin’s bigger and better-equipped forces.

Ukraine and its Western partners are racing to deploy critical new military aid that can help check the slow and costly but steady Russian advance across eastern areas, as well as thwart drone and missile attacks.