Hudson-Odoi’s brace helps Forest to vital win as Blades claim unwanted record

By Press Association
Callum Hudson-Odoi scored two vital goals for Nottingham Forest (Danny Lawson/PA)
Callum Hudson-Odoi fired Nottingham Forest to a vital 3-1 victory in their survival battle as Sheffield United became the first Premier League team to concede 100 goals in a 38-game season.

Hudson-Odoi produced two picture-book goals to help Forest overcome a dreadful start at Bramall Lane and register a first away win since Boxing Day.

The already-relegated Blades went ahead through Ben Brereton Diaz’s penalty before Hudson-Odoi’s double and Ryan Yates’ controversial goal saw Forest hit back to move three points clear of 18th-placed Luton with two games left.

Their situation at the foot of the table could look even rosier if an appeal against a four-point deduction for breaking financial rules is successful, with news expected next week.

If they were to get just one point back, that would effectively relegate Burnley due to Forest’s superior goal difference.

The Blades’ horrible campaign hit a new low as Hudson-Odoi’s second was the 100th goal they have conceded, making them the first Premier League team to rack up a century in a 38-game season, with Swindon doing it in 1993-94 over 42 games.

It certainly did not start off well for Forest, though, as after Chris Wood missed an early chance, they were guilty of a tepid opening 25 minutes where they deservedly trailed.

They fell behind in the 17th minute when a reckless challenge from Gonzalo Montiel wiped out Brereton Diaz and the Chile international picked himself up and converted from the spot.

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest – Premier League – Bramall Lane
Ryan Yates (centre) celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal (Danny Lawson/PA)

Forest had been poor but they levelled with their first moment of quality in the 27th minute.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Danilo sent the ball from left to right, where Hudson-Odoi cut inside and whipped a delicious effort into the far corner.

That proved a false dawn, though, as the Blades responded in style and created a plethora of chances to regain the lead.

Jayden Bogle’s effort was deflected just wide before Murillo produced a fine block to deny Brereton Diaz with the goal gaping.

Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels then made two big saves as he stayed big to deny Cameron Archer one-on-one and then produced a flying save to tip over Gustavo Hamer’s 25-yard thunderbolt.

The visitors weathered the storm and could have gone in front just before half-time but Wood headed Gibbs-White’s cross against the crossbar.

The Blades have been punished for missed chances throughout a torrid season and this was no different as Forest took the lead six minutes after the restart.

Yates, playing his 201st game for his boyhood club, smashed home from close range after Willy Boly had knocked down a free-kick.

The Blades were adamant there was a foul by Murillo in the build-up but VAR ruled in Forest’s favour.

Hudson-Odoi was enjoying a field day as he cut inside from the left and clipped a post as Forest looked for control.

It was the former Chelsea man who provided it in the 65th minute as he produced exactly the same action but this time found the bottom corner.

The Blades ended a miserable afternoon with 10 men when skipper Anel Ahmedhodzic saw red with the last action of the match as Forest moved closer to safety.