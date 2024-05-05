Republican protesters hold demonstration on King’s coronation anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Republican protesters hold demonstration on King’s coronation anniversary

By Press Association
People take part in a rally by anti-monarchy pressure group Republic in Trafalgar Square (Victoria Jones/PA)
People take part in a rally by anti-monarchy pressure group Republic in Trafalgar Square (Victoria Jones/PA)

Republican protesters in Trafalgar Square shouted “abdicate, abdicate” ahead of the first anniversary of the King’s coronation as tourists milled around and watched the crowd.

Two large yellow banners were hung in front of the National Gallery in central London that read “abolish the monarchy” and “change country for good”.

Around a hundred people wearing yellow gathered on the sunny Sunday for the protest organised by anti-monarchy group Republic, in its first “Republic Day”.

The organisation’s CEO Graham Smith said from the stage: “We will have Republic Days every year on the eve of the coronation.”

Protesters from Republic in Trafalgar Square
The protest took place before the first anniversary of the King’s coronation (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Smith and other Republic members were arrested for taking part in a pre-agreed protest on the King’s coronation last year and were later told no further action would be taken.

Subsequently he launched legal action against the Metropolitan Police and Mr Smith told the crowd it is ongoing.

He said: “We need to challenge the monarchy and the royals because it is a corrupt institution – they are a lazy people, they have not earned their position and they need to be kicked out.”

People take part in a rally by anti-monarchy pressure group Republic
Around a hundred people wearing yellow gathered for the demonstration (Victoria Jones/PA)

He continued: “We want a constitution and a system and a democracy that actually celebrates our very best principles and values.

“This won’t just be a matter of principle, it will change the way we govern ourselves and therefore change the society and the way that we see ourselves not as subjects, but as citizens.

“We are forced to compromise our values and principles; we talk about corruption in politics, we talk about the abuse of public life.

“We criticise MPs for spending thousands of pounds on second homes, we criticise Angela Rayner for not spending £1,500 on taxes she should have paid, but we don’t criticise (Prince) William for spending £4.5 million of our money on doing up not his second home, or his third home, but his fourth.”

People take part in a rally by anti-monarchy pressure group Republic in Trafalgar Square
Banners reading ‘abolish the monarchy’ and ‘change country for good’ were hung in front of the National Gallery (Victoria Jones/PA)

As bystanders took photos beside the Trafalgar Square fountains and sat on the steps outside the National Gallery, he said: “People who support this stupid institution say that without it we would be a dull country, we wouldn’t be able to bring tourists in.

“As if we rely on this one tedious family to bring people in; that we don’t have the creativity, the ingenuity, the genius and the brilliance to bring all these people in anyway.

“That we can’t thrive economically and socially and politically without Charles dressing up in ridiculous uniforms and sitting on a ridiculous throne.”

He added that “we struggle to deal with our legacy of slavery” and that “a part of that reason is because we don’t point the finger at our royal family who from the days of (King) James I were absolutely instrumental in promoting, funding, sponsoring and investing in the slave trade.

“These people are absolutely at the heart of the slave trade and empire and people are loath to look at that legacy.”