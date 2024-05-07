Israeli forces take control of Gaza side of Rafah crossing with Egypt

The Israeli military said it had established “operational control” over the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip overnight from Monday into Tuesday.

Footage broadcast on Israeli media showed an Israeli flag flying on the Gaza side of the crossing, though the Israeli army refused to comment on the flag.

On Monday night, the Israeli military said it was carrying out “targeted strikes” in eastern Rafah.

It said 20 Hamas militants were killed in the operation and it discovered three tunnel shafts.

An Israeli army official said the vast majority of people located in the evacuation zone have left.

The crossing, just south of Gaza City, was taken over by Israeli tanks that are part of an armoured brigade, the Israeli Defence Forces and Palestinian officials said.

Wael Abu Omar, a spokesman for the Palestinian Crossings Authority, said the crossing, the main entry of humanitarian aid to the wartorn strip, was out of service.

“The whole western area (of Rafah) has become a theatre of operations since yesterday. The bombardment has not stopped,” said Mr Abu Omar, adding that crews have fled the facilities because of the bombing.