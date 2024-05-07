Warning ‘high probability’ new strain of bluetongue will spread from Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warning ‘high probability’ new strain of bluetongue will spread from Europe

By Press Association
Bluetongue affects livestock including sheep (Alamy/PA)
Farmers have been warned of a “very high” probability of a new strain of bluetongue being brought in through midges blown over from Europe.

Bluetongue is an animal disease that affects livestock such as cattle and sheep, with symptoms including a blue and swollen tongue, fever, reduced milk yield and in the most severe cases, death.

It does not affect humans or food safety.

It is spread through biting midges, and while there is no evidence bluetongue is currently circulating in midges in Britain, the Government warns the insects can be blown long distances on the wind and bring the virus over from mainland Europe.

A new strain of bluetongue known as BTV-3, which emerged in the Netherlands in September 2023, was first identified in November in England.

Cows eat grass in a field
Bluetongue is an animal disease that affects livestock such as cattle and sheep (PA)

Since then there have been 126 cases in the outbreak, seven sheep and 119 cattle, across four counties, Kent, Norfolk, Suffolk and Surrey.

A risk assessment published by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) following the outbreak last year, warns there is a very high probability of a new introduction of bluetongue virus of the new BTV-3 strain into Britain during 2024 through infected biting midges being blown over from northern Europe.

There is also a medium risk of another strain, BTV-8, being carried in by midges blown from northern France.

Biting midges are most active between April and November, and the timing of any potential incursion of the disease will depend on temperatures and wind patterns, officials said.

Farmers are being urged to remain vigilant and monitor their animals frequently, while making sure their livestock and land and up-to-date contact details are registered with the APHA in case of an outbreak.

There is currently no vaccine in the UK for the BTV-3 strain of the virus, although a new vaccine has been approved for emergency use from the start of May in the Netherlands and Belgium.