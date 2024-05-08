‘I just do my job’ – Sir Ridley Scott wonders why he received latest honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I just do my job’ – Sir Ridley Scott wonders why he received latest honour

By Press Association
Director and producer Sir Ridley Scott (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Director and producer Sir Ridley Scott (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Film director Sir Ridley Scott said he was trying to work out what he had done to merit being made a Knight Grand Cross, as he was honoured by the Prince of Wales.

Sir Ridley, 86, whose filmography includes Gladiator, Blade Runner and Alien, was recognised for services to the UK film industry at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Sir Ridley Scott is made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales (Aaron Chown/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “This is the second time I’ve been honoured, I’m just trying to work out what did I do? I just do my job you know, I guess someone sees something.”

In 2002, Sir Ridley received a knighthood in the New Year Honours for his services to the British film industry.

The Golden Globe award winner from South Shields, Tyne and Wear, began his career as a set designer for the BBC after studying at West Hartlepool College of Art and the Royal College of Art.

In 1977, Sir Ridley made his first foray into movies with The Duellists, which won the jury prize for best first work at the Cannes Film Festival.

He followed it with the landmark science fiction films Alien in 1979 and Blade Runner in 1982.

Sir Ridley Scott
Sir Ridley Scott in 2002 (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

“I was going to be an art teacher at first, there was no film school when I was kid,” he said.

Discussing his upcoming film Gladiator 2, Sir Ridley said he wants to be “discreet” about the nature of the main character, Lucius Verus, played by Irish actor Paul Mescal.

He said: “My job is to try and just be discreet about the mystery of who this man might be.

“Frequently sequels are kind of hard work, this film is a legitimate story, which answers questions like what is the reason, why does this happen and who.”

He added that he enjoys learning about history through each film he directs or produces.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Sir Ridley Scott with the Prince of Wales (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I learn a little bit of a history every time I do a movie, I just love it, just because it’s so rich,” he said.

“What’s interesting is we keep making the same mistakes, the world doesn’t learn anything from history – look where we are now. We are brewing the perfect storm.”

While posing for photographs outside Windsor Castle, Lionesses footballer Mary Earps was asked if she would consider acting in Gladiator 2.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Mary Earps was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“A gladiator? Oh, I don’t know. I’m not sure if I can act, if I’ve got it in me, but I’m willing to give most things a try,” she said.

Sir Ridley’s film Alien, starring Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley, would go on to become what Bafta described as “one of the most influential science fiction films of all time”.

In 2018, Sir Ridley was honoured with a Bafta Fellowship.