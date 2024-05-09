Natural England partners wildlife trust in reduced pollution housing plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Natural England partners wildlife trust in reduced pollution housing plan

By Press Association
Lyscombe farm has been purchased by Natural England and the Dorset Wildlife Trust (James Burland/PA)
Lyscombe farm has been purchased by Natural England and the Dorset Wildlife Trust (James Burland/PA)

An 833-acre farm has been purchased for nature and to allow thousands of homes to be built without worsening nutrient pollution, Natural England has announced.

The purchase of Lyscombe Farm, Dorset, by the government agency and Dorset Wildlife Trust, will enable about 3,700 new homes to be built in the catchment over the next few years while protecting local water quality, it said.

The farm, within the Dorset Downs in an area of chalk grassland, scrub, wildflower meadows and ancient woodland, is the source of the Little Piddle, a tributary of the River Piddle which flows into Poole Harbour.

More sustainable land management at the site will reduce agricultural inputs and other measures such as creating new wetlands will capture nutrients, as well as support wildlife.

A view of trees and a stream with vegetation in spring at Lyscombe
Lyscombe will be a nucleus for wider nature recovery (Edward Parrott/PA)

The moves will reduce the amount of harmful nutrient pollution entering the waterways and reaching Poole Harbour, where it affects protected habitats for rare birds such as avocets and spoonbills.

The purchase was made possible through Natural England’s nutrient mitigation scheme, backed by £30 million of Government funding, and its national nature reserves funding alongside donations from Dorset Wildlife Trust supporters.

Natural England said it would be offering nutrient “credits” for sale to developers to offset the impact of building homes in the area, recouping taxpayers’ money spent on the farm.

Natural regeneration, rewilding and traditional conservation management techniques – including continuing to graze livestock – will be used to support the site’s downland and boost wildlife through the landscape, Dorset Wildlife Trust said.

There are also plans to improve visitor access, create a new national nature reserve and work with neighbouring farms to use it as a nucleus to create a “nature recovery network” across the Dorset Downs landscape.

Nutrient pollution from human activity, such as farming through fertilisers and manure and treated sewage and wastewater, damages freshwater habitats and their wildlife.

Building new homes or other development in the area worsens the problem with surface water runoff, sewage and wastewater adding more pollutants.

Dozens of local authorities have been warned that future developments need to be “nutrient neutral” because pollutant levels have reached levels that are damaging protected wildlife sites, which affects the number of homes being granted planning permission.

The nutrient mitigation scheme is designed to enable new housing to be built in these areas by providing ways to cancel out the extra pollution they will cause.

Marian Spain, chief executive of Natural England, said: “The purchase of Lyscombe is a significant step forward for nutrient mitigation and a boost for sustainable development.

“Providing nutrient credits through work at sites like these will ensure that we can keep building homes for the future, without harming our waterways.

“This demonstrates how nature recovery and sustainable development can be delivered hand in hand.”

A pond in grassland with trees in the background
It is hoped nature restoration at Lyscombe will reduce pollution (Edward Parrott/PA)

Dorset Wildlife Trust’s chief executive, Brian Bleese, said the purchase, which is one of the biggest land acquisitions in the charity’s history, brought together statutory, charitable and private funding to help nature, people and sustainable development.

“Making space for nature and people is vital in addressing climate change and the ecological crises.

“Projects like Lyscombe ensure that development also contributes to environmental improvements,” he said.

Conservationists say putting land aside for nature to offset developments can only help stop pollution getting worse – but much more work is needed to reduce overall pollution and improve the state of England’s waterways.