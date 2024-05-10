Poots approach on Peter Corry drive-in concert was ‘unusual’, says CMO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poots approach on Peter Corry drive-in concert was ‘unusual’, says CMO

By Press Association
Undated handout photo issued by 1 Vision PR of Peter Corry (PA)
Undated handout photo issued by 1 Vision PR of Peter Corry (PA)

Stormont’s chief medical officer has described as “unusual” an approach to him by former minister Edwin Poots asking about the hosting of a drive-in concert during the pandemic.

The Covid-19 Inquiry was shown a text exchange between CMO Sir Michael McBride and chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young on the proposed concert by singer Peter Corry.

In the messages from June 2020, Dr McBride told Prof Young that then agriculture minister Edwin Poots had been in touch with him to ask whether the concern could be allowed.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Former agriculture minister Edwin Poots (Liam McBurney/PA)

According to Dr McBride’s account, Mr Poots had given details on the proposed event, including that concert goers would be able to eat beside their cars, within two-metre spaces on the left hand side of the vehicles.

The CMO told Prof Young that he had asked Mr Poots to provide further information on numbers attending, toilets and cleaning facilities.

No further detail on the planned concert was outlined in the exchange shown to the inquiry on Friday.

Counsel to the inquiry Claire Dobbin KC asked Dr McBride if such direct ministerial approaches were commonplace during the pandemic.

“I mean it was an unusual approach, it wasn’t a typical approach,” he replied.

“Undoubtedly ministers would have made contact about certain aspects during the pandemic.”

Ms Dobbin referred to a comment in the exchange with Prof Young in which Dr McBride suggested that such an event might only be permitted with legislative change.

The senior lawyer questioned whether the CMO had strayed from his role giving medical advice to also offering legal advice.

Dr McBride insisted he was only seeking to clarify what the legislative position was at that point.

“I’m basically asking policy colleagues to check what the legislation is,” he said of the messages.

“It’s not for me to interpret legislation, change legislation.”

Ms Dobbin asked why he had told Mr Poots that it was not his role to handle such a query.

Dr McBride said he had strike a “balance” during the pandemic, stressing the importance of maintaining “important” relationships with Executive ministers during what was a “difficult and challenging time”.

Coronavirus – Sun Aug 22, 2021
Chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride (PA)

He said he knew Mr Poots from the DUP MLA’s previous time as health minister at Stormont and suggested that is why the politician would have had his number.

“I agree that it’s unusual,” he said of the approach.

“I could have said ‘sorry, I can’t discuss this with you, get one of your officials to check the regulations’.

“But, of course, one of his officials wouldn’t necessarily be in a position to check the regulations because he wasn’t in the relevant department at the time.”