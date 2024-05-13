World’s biggest banks ‘financed fossil fuels by £5.5tn since Paris Agreement’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

World’s biggest banks ‘financed fossil fuels by £5.5tn since Paris Agreement’

By Press Association
The UN says banks will play an important role in the transition by aligning their portfolios with the Paris Agreement (Matthew Vincent/PA)
The UN says banks will play an important role in the transition by aligning their portfolios with the Paris Agreement (Matthew Vincent/PA)

The world’s 60 biggest banks financed fossil fuels by 6.9 trillion dollars (£5.5 trillion) since the Paris Agreement, according to an analysis.

The banks, which include UK giants like Barclays and HSBC, committed 705 billion dollars (£562 billion) in financing to fossil fuels in 2023, according to the 15th annual Banking On Climate Chaos (BOCC) report published on Monday.

It comes seven years after the legally binding international treaty to try to limit warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels came into force in 2016.

The UN says banks will play an important role in the transition by aligning their portfolios with the Paris Agreement.

The International Energy Agency has said that no new fossil fuel projects should be developed beyond existing fields to remain within the temperature limit.

The BOCC coalition of campaign and research groups analysed the banks’ lending and underwriting to more than 4,2000 fossil fuel companies reported in Bloomberg LP and London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

They found that 347 billion dollars (£277 billion), more than half of the biggest banks’ financing for fossil fuels in 2023, went to expansion alone.

Meanwhile, a total of 3.3 trillion dollars (£2.6 trillion) was found to have gone towards fossil fuel expansion since 2016.

US bank JP Morgan Chase was identified as the biggest fossil fuel financier globally in 2023, committing 41 billion dollars (£33 billion) to fossil fuel companies.

Citibank provided the most financing to fossil fuel expansion at 204 billion dollars (£163 billion) since 2016, the analysis suggests.

The UK biggest bank, Barclays, came eighth in the world for its financing of fossil fuels since 2016 at 235 billion dollars (£188 billion).

It also came ninth out of the top 12 for the amount of finance committed to fossil fuels in 2023 at 24 billion dollars (£19 billion).

HSBC came 12th in the world for its financing of fossil fuels since 2016 at 192 billion dollars (£153 billion).

April Merleaux, report co-author and research manager at Rainforest Action Network, said the report lifts the lid on the banks’ greenwashing.

“In a year with record climate impacts, I am shocked to see financing for any category of fossil fuels increase,” she said.

Lucie Pinson, director at Reclaim Finance, who also co-authored the report, said: “European banks like to claim to be showing leadership when it comes to action on climate change, but they are continuing to channel money into fossil fuel expansion, despite the clear warnings from climate science.”

The paper, which was endorsed by almost 600 organisations in 69 countries, was written by researchers at BankTrack, Centre for Energy, Ecology and Development, Indigenous Environmental Network, Oil Change International, Sierra Club, and Urgewald.

The authors said every bank was contacted and given an opportunity to review the deals attributed to them.

Coinciding with the release of the report, Barclays was accused of calling billions of dollars in financing for fossil fuel companies “sustainable”.

The bank has pledged to invest one trillion dollars (£0.8 trillion) in sustainable and transition finance by 2030, including green loans and bonds.

But it helped to raise 41 billion dollars (£33 billion) in sustainability-linked finance for fossil fuel companies last year, according to an analysis of LSEG data by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ).

This includes three billion dollars (£2.3 billion) in sustainability-linked finance for Enbridge, which is expanding oil and gas infrastructure, and Harbour Energy, the UK’s largest oil and gas producer.

Both of the firms have committed to reducing emissions from their operations but not those generated from burning fossil fuels, known as scope three emissions.

Epworth’s Andrew Harper, an investor in Barclays, said: “We think it’s totally dishonest. If they are calling the financing of any fossil fuel companies sustainable finance, that to me is greenwash.”

Katharina Lindmeier at Nest, which also invests in Barclays, said TBIJ’s findings were “very concerning”, adding that “any loans which help companies expand oil and gas infrastructure should not be classed as sustainable”.

Barclays itself counts only the funding it is directly responsible for, which it said was 10.9 billion dollars (£8.7 billion) across all sectors last year.

A spokesman for Barclays said the bank does not agree with the TBIJ claims and accused the organisation of “inflating financing figures attributed to Barclays”.

They added that the bank reports transparently on its green, transition, sustainable and sustainability-linked finance and that less than 5% of the reported 67.8 billion dollars (£54.1 billion) of green finance in 2023 was finance to the energy sector.

“The labelling of transactions as sustainability-linked is consistent with guidance from industry bodies,” it added.

“We believe in financing the real economy, helping our clients to reduce their emissions and the emissions we finance.”

PA has contacted JP Morgan, Citibank and HSBC for comment.